Church officials said Tuesday that at least 76 Catholic nuns had tested positive for COVID – 19 in an explosion in a convent in Germany.

Sisters of St. Francis of Martyr St. George in Duane discovered the first cases of the corona virus last week, prompting local health officials to isolate the entire monastery.

So far, the cases have been mild, said Convent’s mother Superior.

“We are grateful that no one has been hospitalized so far,” Sister Maria Curtis told Reich Associated Press.

A further 85 nuns’ tests came back negative.

Officials were waiting for the results of the monastery’s 160 non-clerical staff, including the kitchen staff and the nurses working in its aging home.

The nuns run several schools, including a boarding school for boys.

Most Catholic nuns in Germany are elderly women, according to Abby, who are susceptible to serious illness from the virus.

In Germany as a whole, 13,604 new Covid-19 and 388 deaths were reported on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

In Germany, viral infections are declining among young people, but infections are on the rise among its older population, the center said.

With post wires