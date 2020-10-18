760 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

ND (Valley News Live)-North Dakota Dept. of Health reported 760 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the number of active cases for the state to 5,370.

The daily positive rate is 10.50%.

Eleven additional deaths were reported.

This leads to 399 deaths in the state.

25,492 people have recovered since the epidemic began.

By number

7,596-Total tests yesterday *

754,769-Total tests completed since the start of the pandemic

760-Positive people since yesterday *****

31,261-Total positive people since the onset of the pandemic

10.50%-daily positive rate**

5,370 total active cases

+123 people since yesterday

610 – Individuals recovered yesterday (501 with recovery date yesterday ****)

25,492-Total recovery since the onset of the pandemic

148-current hospitalization

+0-yesterday personal

11-New deaths *** (399 total since the start of the pandemic)

Individuals who died of COVID-19

Men in their 70s from Burley County with basic medical conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Dunn County with basic medical conditions.

A man in his 90s from Foster County with basic medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from Grant County with basic medical conditions.

A woman in her 70s from McHenry County has an underlying medical condition.

A woman in her 90s from McLean County with an underlying medical condition.

A woman in her 90s from Morton County with basic medical conditions.

A man in his 90s from Morton County with an underlying medical condition.

A woman in her 90s from Stark County with basic medical conditions.

A man in his 90s from Stutsman County with an underlying medical condition.

A woman in her 70s from Traill County with basic medical conditions.

County with new positive cases reported today

Adams County-2

Barnes County-9

Benson County-9

Bottineau County-13

Bowman County-1

Burley County-151

Cass County-181

Cavalier County-1

Dickie County-3

Divide County-4

Eddie County-8

Emmons County-3

Foster County-9

Grand Forks County-54

Hattinger County-6

Kidder County-1

LaMoure County-5

Logan County-4

McHenry County-3

Macintosh County-3

McKenzie County – 14

McLean County-12

Mercer County-21

Moreton County-49

Mount Rail County-11

Oliver County-2

Pembina County-3

Pierce County-6

Ramsey County-1

Ransom County-3

Renville County-1

Richland County-10

Rolette County-4

Sargent County-1

Sheridan County-1

Count County-2

Stark County-38

Steel County-3

Stutsman County-12

Townner County-2

Traill County-17

Walsh County-13

Ward County-21

Wells County-8

Williams County-35

* This does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information found after case investigation.

** People who test positive divided by the total number of people who have not previously tested positive (A sensitive encounter).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive for any cause and died while being infected with COVID-19. There is a delay in the time the deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date is officially isolated and is no longer contagious.

***** If an individual is found to reside out of state or in another county, or if other information is discovered during an investigation, the total may be adjusted.

