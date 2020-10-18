760 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

ND (Valley News Live)-North Dakota Dept. of Health reported 760 new COVID-19 cases.
This brings the number of active cases for the state to 5,370.
The daily positive rate is 10.50%.
Eleven additional deaths were reported.
This leads to 399 deaths in the state.
25,492 people have recovered since the epidemic began.
By number
7,596-Total tests yesterday *
754,769-Total tests completed since the start of the pandemic
760-Positive people since yesterday *****
31,261-Total positive people since the onset of the pandemic
10.50%-daily positive rate**
5,370 total active cases
+123 people since yesterday
610 – Individuals recovered yesterday (501 with recovery date yesterday ****)
25,492-Total recovery since the onset of the pandemic
148-current hospitalization
+0-yesterday personal
11-New deaths *** (399 total since the start of the pandemic)
Individuals who died of COVID-19
- Men in their 70s from Burley County with basic medical conditions.
- A woman in her 70s from Dunn County with basic medical conditions.
- A man in his 90s from Foster County with basic medical conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County with basic medical conditions.
- A woman in her 70s from McHenry County has an underlying medical condition.
- A woman in her 90s from McLean County with an underlying medical condition.
- A woman in her 90s from Morton County with basic medical conditions.
- A man in his 90s from Morton County with an underlying medical condition.
- A woman in her 90s from Stark County with basic medical conditions.
- A man in his 90s from Stutsman County with an underlying medical condition.
- A woman in her 70s from Traill County with basic medical conditions.
County with new positive cases reported today
- Adams County-2
- Barnes County-9
- Benson County-9
- Bottineau County-13
- Bowman County-1
- Burley County-151
- Cass County-181
- Cavalier County-1
- Dickie County-3
- Divide County-4
- Eddie County-8
- Emmons County-3
- Foster County-9
- Grand Forks County-54
- Hattinger County-6
- Kidder County-1
- LaMoure County-5
- Logan County-4
- McHenry County-3
- Macintosh County-3
- McKenzie County – 14
- McLean County-12
- Mercer County-21
- Moreton County-49
- Mount Rail County-11
- Oliver County-2
- Pembina County-3
- Pierce County-6
- Ramsey County-1
- Ransom County-3
- Renville County-1
- Richland County-10
- Rolette County-4
- Sargent County-1
- Sheridan County-1
- Count County-2
- Stark County-38
- Steel County-3
- Stutsman County-12
- Townner County-2
- Traill County-17
- Walsh County-13
- Ward County-21
- Wells County-8
- Williams County-35
* This does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information found after case investigation.
** People who test positive divided by the total number of people who have not previously tested positive (A sensitive encounter).
*** Number of individuals who tested positive for any cause and died while being infected with COVID-19. There is a delay in the time the deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date is officially isolated and is no longer contagious.
***** If an individual is found to reside out of state or in another county, or if other information is discovered during an investigation, the total may be adjusted.
