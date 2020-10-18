Home World 760 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
ND (Valley News Live)-North Dakota Dept. of Health reported 760 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the number of active cases for the state to 5,370.

The daily positive rate is 10.50%.

Eleven additional deaths were reported.

This leads to 399 deaths in the state.

25,492 people have recovered since the epidemic began.

By number

7,596-Total tests yesterday *

754,769-Total tests completed since the start of the pandemic

760-Positive people since yesterday *****

31,261-Total positive people since the onset of the pandemic

10.50%-daily positive rate**

5,370 total active cases

+123 people since yesterday

610 – Individuals recovered yesterday (501 with recovery date yesterday ****)

25,492-Total recovery since the onset of the pandemic

148-current hospitalization

+0-yesterday personal

11-New deaths *** (399 total since the start of the pandemic)

Individuals who died of COVID-19

  • Men in their 70s from Burley County with basic medical conditions.
  • A woman in her 70s from Dunn County with basic medical conditions.
  • A man in his 90s from Foster County with basic medical conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Grant County with basic medical conditions.
  • A woman in her 70s from McHenry County has an underlying medical condition.
  • A woman in her 90s from McLean County with an underlying medical condition.
  • A woman in her 90s from Morton County with basic medical conditions.
  • A man in his 90s from Morton County with an underlying medical condition.
  • A woman in her 90s from Stark County with basic medical conditions.
  • A man in his 90s from Stutsman County with an underlying medical condition.
  • A woman in her 70s from Traill County with basic medical conditions.

County with new positive cases reported today

  • Adams County-2
  • Barnes County-9
  • Benson County-9
  • Bottineau County-13
  • Bowman County-1
  • Burley County-151
  • Cass County-181
  • Cavalier County-1
  • Dickie County-3
  • Divide County-4
  • Eddie County-8
  • Emmons County-3
  • Foster County-9
  • Grand Forks County-54
  • Hattinger County-6
  • Kidder County-1
  • LaMoure County-5
  • Logan County-4
  • McHenry County-3
  • Macintosh County-3
  • McKenzie County – 14
  • McLean County-12
  • Mercer County-21
  • Moreton County-49
  • Mount Rail County-11
  • Oliver County-2
  • Pembina County-3
  • Pierce County-6
  • Ramsey County-1
  • Ransom County-3
  • Renville County-1
  • Richland County-10
  • Rolette County-4
  • Sargent County-1
  • Sheridan County-1
  • Count County-2
  • Stark County-38
  • Steel County-3
  • Stutsman County-12
  • Townner County-2
  • Traill County-17
  • Walsh County-13
  • Ward County-21
  • Wells County-8
  • Williams County-35

* This does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information found after case investigation.

READ  European lecturers, mother and father, officers problem Trump declare on their schools reopening

** People who test positive divided by the total number of people who have not previously tested positive (A sensitive encounter).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive for any cause and died while being infected with COVID-19. There is a delay in the time the deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date is officially isolated and is no longer contagious.

***** If an individual is found to reside out of state or in another county, or if other information is discovered during an investigation, the total may be adjusted.

For a description of these categories NDDoH dashboard.

Visit the NDDoH website for the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19. www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Visit the CDC website. www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

