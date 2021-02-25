8 Great Tips to Extend Your Android Battery Life

Today, smartphones are used by everyone. These gadgets are needed for work and relaxation. They allow us to watch movies, play at the PlayAmo online casino and read books. But users have to recharge their phones numerous times. Want to avoid this? Then follow these tips.

Turning on Power Saving Mode

The easiest and most obvious way to save power on your smartphone is to use a special power saving mode. Yet, you should take into account the fact that using this function reduces the performance of your gadget and also restricts some functions.

Installing Simple Wallpapers

Various wallpapers using animations and the like also affect the battery consumption. It is best to install the simplest possible wallpaper on the home screen.

Disabling Unnecessary Services

As you know, a large number of services performing various tasks are implemented on smartphones. At the same time, they seriously affect the power consumption of the mobile device. Therefore, it is best to disable everything that you do not use. This can include location service, data transfer, hotspot, Bluetooth and so on. All of these can be found and disabled by lowering the top curtain of the phone.

Disabling Automatic App Updates

As you know, Play Market supports an automatic app update feature. As you might have guessed, it also affects battery consumption. That’s why it’s best to turn it off.

Avoiding Heat Factors

Try to avoid unnecessary heating of your phone, because in this state, the battery charge is consumed much faster. As a rule, the smartphone heats up due to continuous use. So, try to take breaks from using it. Also, the device should not be exposed to direct sunlight.

Deleting Unnecessary Accounts

If you have any accounts attached to your smartphone that you don’t use, delete them. After all, they are constantly in sync with various services, and this also requires a certain amount of energy.

Don’t Fall Into the Auto-Sync Trap

Turn off auto-sync for Google Accounts. If you don’t need to update your Google account every 15 minutes, go to the right account settings and turn off automatic syncing for those apps you don’t use.

Some apps allow you to update your account manually at startup rather than running the process in the background. The same goes for Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, and others.

Apps Running in the Background

There is a myth floating around the Internet that you need to close all apps to save battery power. However, this is not entirely true. You shouldn’t close the apps that you will still be opening. The fact is that they don’t consume as much power when frozen as if you run them continuously from scratch. Therefore, it is better to close those apps that you do not plan to use in the near future, and keep those that you are going to open periodically minimized.

By following these recommendations, you will be able to use your smartphone much longer. If none of them help, it’s probably the battery itself and you may need to contact a service center. You can also get a portable charger that allows you to charge your phone anywhere.