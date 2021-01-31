85% off PS4 and Xbox One games

As usual, some PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games are available at substantial discounts this weekend, reaching 85%, and even more so if you subscribe to the PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.
Among the discounted games on the PS4, the value of Death Stranding, available for R $ 99.50, attracts attention. Among the games on sale on the Xbox Store, FIFA 21 stands out, priced at R $ 104.65.
Read more: Death Stranding Review
- Death Stranding: R $ 99.50
- Ghost Recon Break Point: R $ 34.49
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: R $ 49.99
- Naruto First Boruto Shinobi Striker: R $ 37.48
- Died by Day Special Edition: R $ 74.75
- Untitled Nathan Drake Collection: R $ 39.95
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: R $ 66.45
- Citizen Evil 2 Deluxe Edition: R $ 83.16
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition: R $ 76.97
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z: R $ 37.48
Ten Discounted Xbox One Games:
- FIFA 21: R $ 104.65
- Dead cells: R $ 24.50
- Battlefield 4: R $ 39.75
- Star Wars Battlefront: R $ 19.75
- Need to repay speed: R $ 29.75
- Need for Speed: R $ 19.75
- Burning Heaven: R $ 19.75
- One way: R $ 27.25
- Anthem: R $ 27.90
- UFC4: R $ 149.50
