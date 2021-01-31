Home science 85% off PS4 and Xbox One games

Jan 31, 2021 0 Comments
As usual, some PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games are available at substantial discounts this weekend, reaching 85%, and even more so if you subscribe to the PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the discounted games on the PS4, the value of Death Stranding, available for R $ 99.50, attracts attention. Among the games on sale on the Xbox Store, FIFA 21 stands out, priced at R $ 104.65.

Read more: Death Stranding Review

Ten discount PS4 games:

  • Death Stranding: R $ 99.50
  • Ghost Recon Break Point: R $ 34.49
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: R $ 49.99
  • Naruto First Boruto Shinobi Striker: R $ 37.48
  • Died by Day Special Edition: R $ 74.75
  • Untitled Nathan Drake Collection: R $ 39.95
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: R $ 66.45
  • Citizen Evil 2 Deluxe Edition: R $ 83.16
  • Jump Force Deluxe Edition: R $ 76.97
  • Dragon Ball Fighter Z: R $ 37.48

Ten Discounted Xbox One Games:

  • FIFA 21: R $ 104.65
  • Dead cells: R $ 24.50
  • Battlefield 4: R $ 39.75
  • Star Wars Battlefront: R $ 19.75
  • Need to repay speed: R $ 29.75
  • Need for Speed: R $ 19.75
  • Burning Heaven: R $ 19.75
  • One way: R $ 27.25
  • Anthem: R $ 27.90
  • UFC4: R $ 149.50

