85% off PS4 and Xbox One games

As usual, some PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games are available at substantial discounts this weekend, reaching 85%, and even more so if you subscribe to the PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the discounted games on the PS4, the value of Death Stranding, available for R $ 99.50, attracts attention. Among the games on sale on the Xbox Store, FIFA 21 stands out, priced at R $ 104.65.

Read more: Death Stranding Review

Ten discount PS4 games:

Death Stranding: R $ 99.50

Ghost Recon Break Point: R $ 34.49

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: R $ 49.99

Naruto First Boruto Shinobi Striker: R $ 37.48

Died by Day Special Edition: R $ 74.75

Untitled Nathan Drake Collection: R $ 39.95

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: R $ 66.45

Citizen Evil 2 Deluxe Edition: R $ 83.16

Jump Force Deluxe Edition: R $ 76.97

Dragon Ball Fighter Z: R $ 37.48

Ten Discounted Xbox One Games:

FIFA 21: R $ 104.65

Dead cells: R $ 24.50

Battlefield 4: R $ 39.75

Star Wars Battlefront: R $ 19.75

Need to repay speed: R $ 29.75

Need for Speed: R $ 19.75

Burning Heaven: R $ 19.75

One way: R $ 27.25

Anthem: R $ 27.90

UFC4: R $ 149.50

Subscribe to the IGN Brazil Channel at Web light Visit our pages Facebook, Twitter, Instagram e Traction! | Diego Lima no Instagram.