87 crazy seconds. Wide flight of a drone on a bowling alley

An extraordinary work of pure cinematography, using only one drone, has become an audience success in the United States. Jay Christensen and Anthony Jaska are the authors of the 87-second single “Write Up Ever Alley”, in which the drone enters the Bryant Lake Bowl and Theater in Minneapolis, sweeps the bowling alleys, captures conversations, and summarizes the dialogue. Another group listens to music, crossing narrow corridors and chasing a ball until it hits the needles.

Jay, the drone controller, and Anthony, the director and co-founder of Rally Studios, aim to address the difficulties that businesses face during this epidemic, namely traditional bowling bars, but what they have achieved. Disgraceful.

In three days, they received more than 768,000 views on YouTube. They found themselves sharing their work over and over again on social media. Also, as if that weren’t enough, they received accolades from Hollywood directors, one of whom was Lee Unrich, whose film “Coco” won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2017. “I saw this as one of the most incredible things I’ve ever had,” he was quoted as saying The New York Times (Now).

For those who think the drone was destroyed after colliding with the needles, NYT quoted Anthony Jasca’s assurance, that all was well: “Many people think this, but these drones are very resistant.”