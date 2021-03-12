Home entertainment 87 crazy seconds. Wide flight of a drone on a bowling alley

An extraordinary work of pure cinematography, using only one drone, has become an audience success in the United States. Jay Christensen and Anthony Jaska are the authors of the 87-second single “Write Up Ever Alley”, in which the drone enters the Bryant Lake Bowl and Theater in Minneapolis, sweeps the bowling alleys, captures conversations, and summarizes the dialogue. Another group listens to music, crossing narrow corridors and chasing a ball until it hits the needles.

