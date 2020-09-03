881,000 total US weekly unemployment claims, 950,000 expected

The total number of new reports of unemployment claims last week totaled 881,000, which is better than our estimate as the job market continues to make gradual progress during the coronavirus pandemic recovery. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were looking for a total of 950,000. These figures reflect improvements in the labor market and changes in the Department of Labor’s methodology to address seasonal factors. It is possible that the total amount of unemployment claims was overstated during the epidemic period due to the unique circumstances associated with the coronavirus.

This figure has decreased compared to the previous week, but the total has not been corrected, making comparison difficult. However, the department noted that the state’s claims ending August 29 had declined compared to the previous week’s 1.11 billion. According to Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, using the old methodology, the total would be 1.02 million. Continuing claims declined sharply, dropping from 1.24 million to 1254 million. The insured unemployment rate, which is the default calculation for those who are paid for the entire workforce, fell 0.8 percentage points to 9.1%.