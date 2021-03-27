Home science 9 free premium games for your Android smartphone

9 free premium games for your Android smartphone

Mar 27, 2021 0 Comments
We all know that Google Play Store is a sea of ​​apps and games, so developers need to pay a little attention to the offers that are constantly being offered in their premium games. This way, you can continue to test new games on your Android smartphone.

There are many games and apps in the Play Store that stand out from the competition, but often the more intelligent ones can surprise you on the positive side. However, they are premium which means you have to pay for the installation.

By using these ads, you can not only keep these games completely free, but they will always be yours even after the promotion is over.

9 Free Premium Games for Android on Google Play Store

Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP (79 1.79)

Terra Fighter 2 Pro (89 0.89)

Terra Fighter 2 Pro Android Game

Defender Heroes Premium: Fortress Defense – Epic D.T. (0.59)

Defender Heroes Premium: Fortress Defense - Epic D.T.

Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure (1.09)

Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon Adventure

Infinity Highway (89 0.89)

Infinity Highway Google Play Store Joko Premium

Cat Woods VIP (49 1.49)

Cat Woods VIP Play Store Grudis

Top Down – Soul Event (89 1.89)

Cover art

Emoji Match: A Sliding Puzzle (0.79)

Cover art

Dark soil (89 0.89)

Cover art

All of these games are completely free on the Play Store at the time of writing (27.03) and are available for a limited time. So, go over the weekend to try new games on your Android smartphone and you will find a pleasant surprise.

