9 free premium games for your Android smartphone

We all know that Google Play Store is a sea of ​​apps and games, so developers need to pay a little attention to the offers that are constantly being offered in their premium games. This way, you can continue to test new games on your Android smartphone.

See also: Enjoy the POCO X3 Pro, priced at 199 for a limited time on Amazon!

There are many games and apps in the Play Store that stand out from the competition, but often the more intelligent ones can surprise you on the positive side. However, they are premium which means you have to pay for the installation.

By using these ads, you can not only keep these games completely free, but they will always be yours even after the promotion is over.

9 Free Premium Games for Android on Google Play Store

All of these games are completely free on the Play Store at the time of writing (27.03) and are available for a limited time. So, go over the weekend to try new games on your Android smartphone and you will find a pleasant surprise.

Follow all the technical news on Technet Facebook, Google News e Twitter. Now, we also have a dedicated channel Telegraph, You can get all the messages first.

Android Alert! Dangerous malware disguised as a computer update

Android is the most widely used mobile operating system worldwide with billions of devices. This is one of the main reasons why it ended up being the target of several hacker attacks that use malware to gain control of smartphones.

Now, a new report released by Zimbirium zLabs, a sophisticated new malware is circulating, disguised as a “system update”. This malware may go unnoticed by most users while at the same time stealing large amounts of information from the smartphone.

Read here

Other interesting articles:

» Discord may be the perfect alternative to WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram

» 5 Reasons to Always Use a VPN in 2021

» Netflix: 9 alternatives to help “beat” imprisonment