’90 Day Fiance’ Larissa Lima, released by ICE, is currently tied to Colorado

“90 days fiance” star Larissa Lima Arrested by ICE… TMZ confirmed.

Larissa was detained by her and her boyfriend on Saturday. Eric NicholsThe Las Vegas house apparently sold Vegas pads and bought a house because they were getting in their car and getting ready to travel U-Haul to Colorado Springs.

Her representative, Lindsay Feldman“Larissa’s legal team is working meticulously on her release and is addressing this misunderstanding.”

The couple is documenting their real estate journey well on social media and is likely to make a big difference this weekend. However, it suddenly stopped when an ICE agent appeared at the door and dragged Larissa down.

It is not clear why she came in. Her good friend, Carmen Nice, She and Eric have just sent an update to her IG story that they saw Larissa being taken away. Carmen said the two are on their way to the ICE camp to find out what’s going on. READ Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Funniest Moments

It should be noted… Larissa has had problems with the law here in the United States over the years. She was reported to have been arrested several times, and as a result, tried to avoid deportation. She later showed and explored another series called’Happily Ever After’.

I’m trying to contact ICE to find out more.

As we reported… Larissa Start with CamSoda After a very successful 1 hour lingerie show, she became a brand that mimics her new body. Kylie Jenner, Not less. The site has been cleaned up and maybe… she too. So getting out of the Dodge.

Apparently, law enforcement had other plans.