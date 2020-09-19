Home entertainment ’90 Day Fiance’ Larissa Lima, released by ICE, is currently tied to Colorado

’90 Day Fiance’ Larissa Lima, released by ICE, is currently tied to Colorado

Sep 20, 2020 0 Comments
'90 Day Fiance' Larissa Lima, released by ICE, is currently tied to Colorado

Exclusive details

1:55 PM PT -We’ve been told that Larissa is no longer detained by ICE and is leaving town as soon as possible to her new home in Colorado. Her representative says the agent is verifying her immigration status.

Waiting for permission to load Instagram media.

She also posted a video that updates her situation to fans, saying that the ICE crew was actually pretty friendly and now “good”.

We still haven’t gotten a reply from ICE about why Larisa was caught in the first place.

“90 days fiance” star Larissa Lima Arrested by ICE… TMZ confirmed.

Larissa was detained by her and her boyfriend on Saturday. Eric NicholsThe Las Vegas house apparently sold Vegas pads and bought a house because they were getting in their car and getting ready to travel U-Haul to Colorado Springs.

Her representative, Lindsay Feldman“Larissa’s legal team is working meticulously on her release and is addressing this misunderstanding.”

Waiting for permission to load Instagram media.

The couple is documenting their real estate journey well on social media and is likely to make a big difference this weekend. However, it suddenly stopped when an ICE agent appeared at the door and dragged Larissa down.

It is not clear why she came in. Her good friend, Carmen Nice, She and Eric have just sent an update to her IG story that they saw Larissa being taken away. Carmen said the two are on their way to the ICE camp to find out what’s going on.

READ  Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Funniest Moments

Waiting for permission to load Instagram media.

It should be noted… Larissa has had problems with the law here in the United States over the years. She was reported to have been arrested several times, and as a result, tried to avoid deportation. She later showed and explored another series called’Happily Ever After’.

I’m trying to contact ICE to find out more.

As we reported… Larissa Start with CamSoda After a very successful 1 hour lingerie show, she became a brand that mimics her new body. Kylie Jenner, Not less. The site has been cleaned up and maybe… she too. So getting out of the Dodge.

Apparently, law enforcement had other plans.

First Posted-12:53 PM PT

You May Also Like

AJ McLean says Kanye West Peeing for Grammy is rude

AJ McLean says Kanye West Peeing for Grammy is rude

WWE SmackDown Results, Summary, Rating: Uneasy Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Alliance, Bayley, Sasha Banks Attack

WWE SmackDown Results, Summary, Rating: Uneasy Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Alliance, Bayley, Sasha Banks Attack

Rock is full of'Black Adam' at the gate during blackout, ROCK SMASH!

Rock is full of’Black Adam’ at the gate during blackout, ROCK SMASH!

Van Morrison performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, in New Orleans2019 Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 4, New Orleans, USA - 28 Apr 2019

Van Morrison Announces Songs Against Corona 19 Blockade

Powderfinger Prep Album of Unreleased Material for 20th Anniversary of ‘Odyssey Number Five’

Powderfinger Reveals New Music In 10 Years With’Day By Day’: Streaming Now

Yoga, Pilates and music classes in the prison of Lori Loughlin

Yoga, Pilates and music classes in the prison of Lori Loughlin

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *