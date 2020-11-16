900 people were reported to have been arrested during the Belarusian protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – More than 900 protesters across the country were arrested on Sunday in Belarus for calling for the resignation of dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Demonstrations continued Belarus’ favorite daily wave of protests since early August. In the capital, Minsk, police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse thousands of protesters.

The Vietnam Human Rights Organization announced the detention of protesters in other cities, including Vitebsk and Komal. It said the number of arrests nationwide was at least 928 and that some of those detained had been beaten by police.

Many protesters carried placards in memory of opposition supporter Raman Bandaranaike, who died on Thursday after being allegedly beaten in police custody.

Official results show that Lukashenko was elected for a sixth term following the August 9 presidential election. The opposition and some poll workers say the results have been manipulated.

Lukashenko, who crushed the opposition and the independent media during his 26 years in power, refused to negotiate with the opposition and accused the West of provoking the protests.