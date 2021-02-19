A Bola – All Results (Europa League)

Results already known from the first round of the Europa League round 16:

Dynamo Kiev – Club Bruce, 1-1 (Bylsky, 62 ‘; Mechel, 67’)

SC Prague – Roma, 0-2 (Diego, 5, Borja Meyer, 87)

Red Star – Milan, 2-2 (Ganga, GB 52 and 90 + 3; Bangov, PP 42, Theo Hernandez, GB 59)

Krasnodar – Dynamo Zagreb, 2-3 (Berg, 28, Clausen, 70; Petkovic, 15 and 54, Adiemwen, 75)

Olympiacos – PSV Eindhoven, 4-2 (Poochalakis, 9, M’Vila, 37, L Arabic, 45 + 2, Masoras, 83; Jahavi, 14 and 40)

Real Sociedad – Manchester United, 0-4 (Bruno Fernandez, 27 and 57, Rashford, 65, James, 90)

Slavia Brock – Leicester, 0-0

Wolfsburg – Tottenham, 1-4 (Lendl, GB 51; son, 13, Bale, 28, Lucas, 34, Carlos Vinicius, 88)

Young Boys – Bayer Leverkusen, 4-3 (Pasnach, 3, Seabatche, 19e 89, Mesak, 44; Shik, 49e 52, Diaby, 68)

Benfica – Arsenal, 1-1 (PC, GB55; Saga, 57)

Antwerp – Rangers 3-4 (Avenatti, 45, Reflow, GB 45 + 8, Hongla, 66; Aripo, 38, Parisik, GB 59 and GB 90, Kent, 84)

Granada 2-0 Naples (Herrera 19, Kendi 21)

Lily – Ajax, 1-2 (V, 72); Tadic, GB 87, Probe 89)

Maccabi Delete – Shakhtar Donetsk, 0-2 (Alan Patrick, 31, Ted, 90 + 3)

Mold – Hoffenheim, 3-3 (Ellingston 41, Wolland-Anderson, 71, Fobana, 75; Dapur, 8E28, Pamkardner, 45 + 3)

Salzburg – Villarreal, 0-2 (Paco Alcosar, 41, Nino, 71)