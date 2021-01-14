Home sport A bola – FC Barcelona player interested in buying Italian league television rights (games)

A bola – FC Barcelona player interested in buying Italian league television rights (games)

Jan 15, 2021 0 Comments
Jogador do FC Barcelona interessado em comprar direitos televisivos da liga italiana

FC Barcelona player and international Gerard Pique, one of the parties interested in acquiring the television rights to the first Italian League (Serie A), is promoting the “Palco 23” portal through his company Cosmos Global Holding.

Serie A began the process of selling television rights for the 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, with the goal of surpassing one billion in revenue per season. The organization plans to create its own television channel, “Lega”.

Cosmos Global Holdings, a group formed in Barcelona in 2017, is responsible for being the majority partner of content maker Cosmos Studios and FC Andorra, the FC’s new Davis Cup maker of the global portfolio of sports, media and entertainment companies.

In addition to Piqué, the stage Over-the-top Candidates can acquire an international television rights through the “Dawson” (OTT), sports marketing company Inbrent, IMG Agency, Asher Fund (owned by Leeds owner Andrea Rodrizani), producer MediaPro and Disney’s “SPN” channel.

Knowledge of programs related to national television rights is pending, 49 projects related to international television rights are already submitted, which are associated with 35 radio stations and 14 intermediary rights agencies, and are interested in licenses to broadcast the Italian league beyond the borders of the country, the Italian newspaper “Cassette dello Sport” reported. .

READ  2020 Masters: While Tiger Woods defends his green jacket, why could his happy fifth hit be his swan song?

You May Also Like

Classic with Sergio Concino and Benfica: win If we do not win, we have pistols and slingshots

Classic with Sergio Concino and Benfica: win If we do not win, we have pistols and slingshots

They did an excellent job of investigating my love affair with Ben Benfica

They did an excellent job of investigating my love affair with Ben Benfica

The Ball - Holstein Kiel (German Cup) Bayern fined

The Ball – Holstein Kiel (German Cup) Bayern fined

Bola - Manchester City (England) Ex-sport reveals illegal practices

Bola – Manchester City (England) Ex-sport reveals illegal practices

Bola - Palmeras suffers from start to finish, but also go to the Libertadores final (Libertadores)

Bola – Palmeras suffers from start to finish, but also go to the Libertadores final (Libertadores)

Evanson reveals conversation with Sergio Concino ahead of FC Porto's "Salvador" goal

Evanson reveals conversation with Sergio Concino ahead of FC Porto’s “Salvador” goal

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *