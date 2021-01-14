A bola – FC Barcelona player interested in buying Italian league television rights (games)

FC Barcelona player and international Gerard Pique, one of the parties interested in acquiring the television rights to the first Italian League (Serie A), is promoting the “Palco 23” portal through his company Cosmos Global Holding.

Serie A began the process of selling television rights for the 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, with the goal of surpassing one billion in revenue per season. The organization plans to create its own television channel, “Lega”.

Cosmos Global Holdings, a group formed in Barcelona in 2017, is responsible for being the majority partner of content maker Cosmos Studios and FC Andorra, the FC’s new Davis Cup maker of the global portfolio of sports, media and entertainment companies.

In addition to Piqué, the stage Over-the-top Candidates can acquire an international television rights through the “Dawson” (OTT), sports marketing company Inbrent, IMG Agency, Asher Fund (owned by Leeds owner Andrea Rodrizani), producer MediaPro and Disney’s “SPN” channel.

Knowledge of programs related to national television rights is pending, 49 projects related to international television rights are already submitted, which are associated with 35 radio stations and 14 intermediary rights agencies, and are interested in licenses to broadcast the Italian league beyond the borders of the country, the Italian newspaper “Cassette dello Sport” reported. .