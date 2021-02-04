A Bola – On the way to FC Porto, Crimea’s draw (videos) (Brazil)

The Crimea have conceded three goals, this Wednesday, at home, with Santos, playing in the 34th round of the Brasilerio.

The 23-year-old winger Pepe, who is expected to strengthen FC Porto from next season, has excelled: his third goal for Porto Alegre and second assistant Jean.

In the first part, Kyo returned an advantage to Jorge Santos and Diego Zosa returned equality to homeowners, changing a penalty.

Gramio won 3-1, allowing Santos’ reaction to a draw with two penalties: Arthur 67 and Matson 90 + 5.

In the 87th minute, with Sandri out, the foreigners were reduced to ten units.

With Dive, Cremio now has 53 points from 7 points, seven points ahead of Santos, 8th, with 46, but has played less than a game.

(2Q / 09min) Sugar !!! At the entrance to the penalty area Lucas Silva goes to Bebe between the legs of the defender, he gets alone and hits the corner, there is no chance for defense!# Guild 3×1 Santos

????????? #GRExSAN #ComeTricolor #Brasilro2020 – Gremio FPPA (re Gremio) February 3, 2021