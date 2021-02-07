Home sport A bola – St National Stadium Lawn League ineligible (Vitoria de Guimares)

Feb 07, 2021 0 Comments
This Sunday, Joao Henriques, the coach of Vitoria de Guimares, presented the game with the Balance SAD, marking the 18th round of the league, scheduled for Monday at 21:00 at the National Stadium.

The pitch at St National Stadium is unqualified for the first league. We have to ask if we want to match the best leagues. Liga Portugal needs to reconsider what kind of pitches it wants, ”he warned at a press conference, stressing that“ the physical integrity of the players and the quality of the show is at stake ”.

[O relvado] It hurts both teams, but another team like Vitoria who wants to build a game, he said.

Regarding the opponent, Joao Henriques praised Pettit-led formation: “It was a very tough team, very competitive and with excellent defensive determination.”

Vitoria enters the second round of the league in sixth place. The goal, Minho’s coach stressed, is to “always do better than be on the first lap”, while refusing to set goals: “This is the classification for dictating.”

Midfielder and captain Andre, serving the penalty game, ensured the absence of Zamorin.

“It will be missed, but those who replace it will do it well,” he said.

