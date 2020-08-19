A Breonna Taylor billboard was splattered with crimson paint across her forehead

Taylor, a 26-yr-old EMT, was shot a number of instances in March by law enforcement who were being executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment.
The billboard featured a portrait of Taylor that is on the go over of the September difficulty of the magazine. It really is the first time Winfrey was not highlighted on the deal with of her namesake journal in its 20-year history.
Louisville Metro Law enforcement Sgt. Lamont Washington explained to CNN on Wednesday officers went to the Irish Hill neighborhood to inspect the billboard at about 3 p.m. soon after listening to about the vandalism on social media.
The billboard had been cleaned or changed by the time officers arrived, Washington claimed.
Washington claimed that police would converse to the billboard company to see if they desired to file a report.
None of the officers involved in the March 13 shooting have been charged.
CORRECTION: This tale has been updated to mirror that the September issue of O Journal marks the initial time Winfrey has not been showcased on the publication’s cover.
