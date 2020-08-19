Home Top News A Breonna Taylor billboard was splattered with crimson paint across her forehead

Aug 20, 2020 0 Comments
Someone threw red paint on a billboard for Breonna Taylor on Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky. The sign was cleaned or replaced later that day.
Oprah Winfrey’s O Magazine set up 26 billboards around the city previously this month demanding that the Louisville law enforcement officers included in her death be arrested and billed.

Taylor, a 26-yr-old EMT, was shot a number of instances in March by law enforcement who were being executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment.

The billboard featured a portrait of Taylor that is on the go over of the September difficulty of the magazine. It really is the first time Winfrey was not highlighted on the deal with of her namesake journal in its 20-year history.

CNN affiliate WLKY documented that the purple paint appeared to have been splashed across Taylor’s forehead someday right before midday on Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Law enforcement Sgt. Lamont Washington explained to CNN on Wednesday officers went to the Irish Hill neighborhood to inspect the billboard at about 3 p.m. soon after listening to about the vandalism on social media.

The billboard had been cleaned or changed by the time officers arrived, Washington claimed.

Oprah Winfrey wants to be marching in honor of Breonna Taylor

Washington claimed that police would converse to the billboard company to see if they desired to file a report.

The 26 billboards — one particular for every year of Taylor’s daily life — urge persons to “Demand that the law enforcement involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged” and stage them to the social justice corporation Until Freedom’s web site.

None of the officers involved in the March 13 shooting have been charged.

CORRECTION: This tale has been updated to mirror that the September issue of O Journal marks the initial time Winfrey has not been showcased on the publication’s cover.

