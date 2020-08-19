A Breonna Taylor billboard was splattered with crimson paint across her forehead

Oprah Winfrey’s O Magazine set up 26 billboards around the city previously this month demanding that the Louisville law enforcement officers included in her death be arrested and billed.

Taylor, a 26-yr-old EMT, was shot a number of instances in March by law enforcement who were being executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment.

The billboard featured a portrait of Taylor that is on the go over of the September difficulty of the magazine. It really is the first time Winfrey was not highlighted on the deal with of her namesake journal in its 20-year history.