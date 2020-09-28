A distant blue star hosts one of the most extreme alien planets known as science

Artistic impression of the alien planet WASP-189b orbiting the host star shining in blue. video: That

The newly deployed CHEOPS space telescope has completed its first observations. Extraterrestrial planet revealing interesting new details about the ultra-hot Jupiter known as WASP-189b.

Hot Jupiter is an extraterrestrial planet like Jupiter located close to its host star. Very hot Jupiter is basically the same, but As you You probably guessed it. They are hotter. Astronomers using the ground-based WASP-S in 2018Outh telescope in south africa Detected WASP-189b, an ultra-hot Jupiter named uIt’s different from what you’ve seen before.

Brand use after 2 years–So-Astronomers, the new Characterizing Exoplanet Satellite (CHEOPS) space telescope, gaze at the wonders of these celestial bodies with their new eyes, refining what we know about this unusual alien planet, while at the same time confirming the tremendous potential of this European space telescope, which began scientific construction. Observed last April.

In fact, CHEOPS is “simply much more accurate” when compared to a terrestrial telescope, explained in an email, Monika Lendl, an astronomer at the University of Geneva and the lead author of the new study. Since CHEOPS observes from space, there is no need to look into Earth’s atmosphere. So the light is not disturbed by turbulence.”

CHEOPS is designed to detect and observe extraterrestrial planets in cooperation with the European Space Agency and the Swiss Space Agency, which does this by detecting the brightness of stars (a potential signal from a passing alien planet). detection). CHEOPS, like WASP-189b, will also study previously discovered alien planets.

G/O Media is eligible for commission.

Kate Isaak, ESA’s CHEOPS project scientist and co-author of the new study, said in a press release: “Cheops has a unique’successor’ role in the study of these extraterrestrial planets. “We will search the path of planets found on the ground and, if possible, more accurately measure the size of planets already known to move the host star.”

new paper Content describing the first official investigation of the space telescope was published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The WASP-189b is located in the 322 light.It is several years away from the constellation of Libra in the southern hemisphere. This ultra-hot Jupiter orbits around a type A star HD 133112. It glows blue. An extraterrestrial planet, 7.5 million km (4.7 million miles) away from the host star, only needs 2.7 days to create a full orbit. Given this cozy arrangement Earth to Sun — WASP-189b is very hot and new CHEOPS data materializes previous estimates.

video: That

The temperature of the WASP-189b is difficult to determine in practice, This gas giant It’s very bright, causing data conflicts between itself and host stars. To solve this problem, Lendl and her colleagues waited for the occultation of the planet to pass behind the host star from our point of view. This allowed scientists to properly identify the brightness of an alien planet, and as a result, measure the temperature.

“The WASP-189b is one of the hottest gas giants known to exist,” Lendl said. “Using CHEOPS, we were able to determine the brightness of a planet’s daytime and that the light emitted from it corresponds to a planet around 3,200 degrees Celsius. [5,800 degrees Fahrenheit].”

It’s intense. Our sun is 2,000 degrees Celsius (3,630 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than this hot alien planet. In fact, the WASP-189b is actually hotter than some red dwarfs that cook at temperatures much lower than 3,000 degrees Celsius (5,430 degrees Fahrenheit). The opportunities for life on this planet There is basically no railroad conversion to gas at these extremes.

Few planets are known to be this hot. The WASP-189b is also the brightest hot Jupiter known to scientists.

researcher Refined the mass of the alien planet and found that it was almost exactly twice as heavy as Jupiter. The diameter of the WASP-189b has also been updated., I found it to be 1.6. Jupiter’s width, Or 139, 000 miles (224, 000km), which is slightly larger than the previous calculation.

Scientists also have stars HD 133112, It is not perfectly round. It’s actually swelling at the equator. It is noticeably cooler compared to the polar regions. Stellar fast rotationing As a result, the centrifugal assistance Note the odd shape, the author of the study.

Interestingly, the WASP-189b is in an oblique orbit, which means it does not coincide with the star’s equatorial plane. In fact, it Really It is misaligned and expands above the poles of the stars. This is an important observation as it means that it is possible that an alien planet has formed fa.rther out It slowly moved inward over time. This trip to the host star took place. either Due to the gravitational influence of other planets in the same system or Researchers speculate about the effects of other stars.

As observations on the WASP-189b are complete, CHEOPS will now turn their attention to hundreds of other alien planets and host stars, which they will do to further limit their mass, size and orbit. As evident from this first survey, we can expect much more from this exciting new space telescope.