A drone filmed a bowling game at the same time – and the video went viral | Theater

Mar 16, 2021 0 Comments
Including references to the film Big Lepowski, A classic from the 90s, recorded by Jay Christensen and Anthony Jasca, a Drone, Without stops, one night Bowling No. Bryant Lake Lounge, March 2 in Minneapolis, USA.

Write up our alley Video is taken, filmed and produced in about 90 seconds Rally Studios. In one example, The Drone Rolling balls entering the doors of the Bryant Lake Bowl, the sound of falling pins, conversations between players and knocking beers on the menu table, flying like needles Bowling They are knocked down and lifted again.

As soon as it was released, the video was widely shared on social media and has already won some big names in Hollywood. Lee Angrich, Director Cocoa, Pixar animated film, No Twitter That video is “one of the most amazing things you’ve ever seen”. A comment shared by Todd Waziri, who is responsible for the visual effects of the images Stars Wars e Avatar, What Wrote on the same social network: “This type of amazing photo discovery adds a lot to the language and vocabulary of cinema. It is simply beautiful. “Director James Gunn has invited the Rally Studios duo to join the production team for his next film. Defenders of the Galaxy 3In London later this year.

After about 12 attempts, about two hours later, the filmmakers got the video they had imagined. According to ABC, The purpose of the production, said pilot Christensen Drone, And Jaska, director and co-founder of Rally Studios, is committed to attracting the attention of local businesses affected by the epidemic and remembering the need for support from local companies.

Text edited by Amanda Ribeiro

