A failed to win a split attempt »: Joao Felix did not escape criticism after failing at. Madrid – Champions League

Jono Felix showed a sensible scenario in Atletico Madrid’s defeat to Chelsea (0-1), To the first round of the 16th round of the Champions League. The Portuguese international began, but found itself only in the gaps, changed in 83. He still tried to score acrobatic and took two yellow cards from the Blues players, but was darkened as the team did.

Here are the Spanish press ratings for Felix ‘performance in Bucharest – as Atletico spectators.

‘Mark’

“He started the game without being able to control a ball. Every time the ball hit him, he lost it and couldn’t win a split shot. He had to be decisive.”

‘IS’

“A complicated game for the Portuguese, he runs several minutes behind the ball, in which he feels less comfortable. When Atletico tried to fit his characteristics, Felix had difficulty getting his back and going inside. Picked the yellow from Mount and Jorginho, thanks to his handling of the ball, but he did not participate much.

‘Sports World’

“A few balls to show his talent. It’s hard to shine because he was so far behind with the team. He tried a bike that came up.”