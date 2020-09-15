Home Tech A few hours before Apple’s next virtual event, the tipster leaks the specs of some devices.

A few hours before Apple’s next virtual event, the tipster leaks the specs of some devices.

Sep 15, 2020 0 Comments
A few hours before Apple's next virtual event, the tipster leaks the specs of some devices.
Tipster Evan Blass spread the tweet. With rumored specs related to the new device Apple May be released tomorrow. Blass, for example, expects its fourth-generation iPad Air to be powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. This will provide some power to tablets manufactured by TSMC and containing 15 billion transistors on each chip. The 10.8-inch slate may also benefit from a more battery-efficient chipset. A previous leak posted by other sources is that the redesigned tablet has a thinner bezel and edge-Edge display; The Touch ID button is integrated with the tablet’s side-mounted power button, and Blass says the tablet’s proprietary Lightning port is being replaced with a USB-C port.
Blass also believes we can see the new budget iPad, the 8th generation model. He expects the device to be equipped with the A12X Bionic SoC, an octa-core chip first used in the third generation. iPad Pro Unlike the fourth-generation iPad Air, the new iPad is expected to use Apple’s own Lightning system.
Tipster is new Apple Watch Series 6 Given that the Series 5 model has an S4 chip built in, I’m going to use the S4 chip that looks weird. And the wearable should have two sizes (40mm and 44mm depending on the previous leak). Both Bluetooth and LTE models are expected to be released. Blass tweets information about low prices. Apple Watch SE; According to Blass, the watch will also be available in two sizes (according to another tipster who added that the 40mm and 42mm will not contain an ECG). Apple Watch SE is also available in Bluetooth and LTE variants.

The event’s name “Time Flies” suggests it will focus on the Apple Watch, but it’s also possible that the name is related to the LiDAR depth sensor. Why? This is because the component is a “time-of-flight” sensor that calculates the time it takes for infrared light to bounce off the subject and return to the device. This creates information that can be used to provide more accurate data for improved AR functionality and improved portraits.

Apple will actually host the event on Tuesdays at 10am Pacific Time (Tuesday 1pm Eastern Standard Time). You can View on Apple’s YouTube Channel From the time mentioned earlier.

You May Also Like

YouTube begins releasing TikTok rival YouTube Shorts.

YouTube begins releasing TikTok rival YouTube Shorts.

Xbox Series S plays the Xbox One S version of Xbox One games.

Xbox Series S plays the Xbox One S version of Xbox One games.

Recipe Block WordPress Plugin Launches Recipe Blog – WordPress Tavern

Recipe Block WordPress Plugin Launches Recipe Blog – WordPress

Charles Barkley won't participate in NBA 2K until his older player pays.

Charles Barkley won’t participate in NBA 2K until his older player pays.

Nintendo celebrates Mario's birthday with new games

Nintendo launches 1980’s super retro handheld game & watch

Random: Can you hear? Sounds like Super Mario Galaxy 2 music in 3D All-Star.

Random: Can you hear? Sounds like Super Mario Galaxy 2 music in 3D All-Star.

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *