Home Economy A man flying a jetpack has been reported by a pilot flying over Los Angeles.

A man flying a jetpack has been reported by a pilot flying over Los Angeles.

Sep 02, 2020 0 Comments
A radio call about a man in a jetpack above LAX has the FBI investigating.

American Airlines reported for the first time last Sunday a “man in a jetpack” at the plane’s altitude above 3,000 feet at Los Angeles International Airport. They said the man was about 30 yards from the aircraft.

The FBI is now investigating this matter.

CNN secured audio between air traffic control and US and JetBlue crew.

“Tower. American 1997. We passed the man in the jetpack,” the first plane called. “About 300 to 30 yards from the left. About altitude.”

About ten minutes later another plane found the man.

The flight attendant told the traffic controller, “I just saw her flying in a jetpack.”

According to the communication, air traffic control has warned JetBlue flights that “be careful, the person on board the jetpack reported that it was 300 yards to the south.”

After the plane confirmed the instructions, the controller concluded with “Only in LA”.

The Federal Aviation Administration said “officials have warned local law enforcement agencies about this report and are investigating the report.”

The FBI is investigating and “working to see what has happened,” LA field office spokesman Laura Eimiller told CNN.

CNN’s Nakia McNabb, Gregory Wallace, and Jon Passantino contributed to this report.

READ  GM CEO Mary Barra meets with Ivanka Trump on Wednesday

You May Also Like

GM CEO Mary Barra meets with Ivanka Trump on Wednesday

GM CEO Mary Barra meets with Ivanka Trump on Wednesday

See the new Rolls-Royce Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost was very quiet inside where the engineer had to make the sound louder.

Walmart unveils 'ultimate life hack,' a $98 membership with access to gas, groceries and free delivery

Walmart unveils ‘ultimate lifestyle hack,’ a $98 membership with entry to fuel, groceries and no cost shipping

The airline industry is ditching change fees because it’s desperate for people to fly

The airline market is ditching change expenses since it’s desperate for folks to fly

The Fed takes new approach to inflation: What it means for your savings, credit-card interest — and mortgage rate

The Fed usually takes new approach to inflation: What it suggests for your cost savings, credit score-card desire — and home finance loan amount

Bloomberg

India’s Reliance Buys Retail Rival for $3.4 Billion Shares Jump

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *