A man flying a jetpack has been reported by a pilot flying over Los Angeles.

American Airlines reported for the first time last Sunday a “man in a jetpack” at the plane’s altitude above 3,000 feet at Los Angeles International Airport. They said the man was about 30 yards from the aircraft.

The FBI is now investigating this matter.

CNN secured audio between air traffic control and US and JetBlue crew.

“Tower. American 1997. We passed the man in the jetpack,” the first plane called. “About 300 to 30 yards from the left. About altitude.”