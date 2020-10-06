A man refuses to wear a mask, then a brawl breaks out in an alligant air flight

Witnesses said the fight broke out after a man wore a face shield on board an Alligant airline heading to Arizona this week, but refused to wear a face mask mandated under him.

Rylie Lansford boarded a flight from Mesa, Arizona, to Provo, Utah on Saturday. [broke] loosely.’

Lansford shot some of the battles and uploaded them to the Instagram page BakedbyRylie, hitting more than 20,300 views per day.

The video of the incident begins in the middle of a confrontation with a man wearing a black T-shirt and mask, shouting a curse, and pulling the old man’s hair.

The old man was known to wear a face shield, but it did not appear in the video.

During Saturday’s Allegiant Air flight, an old man (middle) reportedly wore a face shield, but a fight broke out after refusing to wear a mandatory face mask under it.

The masked man strikes the old man in the back as airline security attempts to stop the fight.

The video clip ends with the two men still controversial and the rest of the crew and passengers shocked.

‘It’s really crazy for me because it’s all about the mask. I didn’t have to do that,’ Lansford said. KSL-TV In the interview.

On a separate Instagram videoLansford explained that although older passengers wore face shields, the fight was triggered after refusing to wear a mandatory face mask.

The second passenger (right) was angry at an elderly man (center) and ran into him before taking off from Mesa, Arizona to Provo, Utah.

Per Allegiant Air Policy, All passengers must wear an appropriate face mask and the face shield cannot be used as a standalone replacement.

‘All passengers must wear a face shield covering their nose and mouth at all times while traveling,’ the policy states.

‘Prohibited covers include exhalation valves, holes (such as lace or mesh), neck gaiters, and hooded covers.

‘You can wear a face shield with a face shield, but not as an alternative.’

Lansford said he arrived on the plane shortly before the scheduled take-off and the incident had begun soon.

“Almost immediately, the crew comes up to the person sitting behind us,” said Lansford, “Sir, put on a mouth and nose mask.”

Rylie Lansford (left and right):’I was totally crazy for me because everything was about the mask and I didn’t have to do that.’

She insisted that the old man would not respond to the flight attendant’s request, and that it was not necessary.

“Because he was wearing a face shield, he didn’t want to wear an extra mask, and he thought, “I don’t have to wear a mask,” Lansford said. ‘He didn’t have it.’

Lansford added that a man wearing a face shield acted. When the crew approached him, he was’really rude’ and’contempt’.

After that, a masked passenger sitting near Lanceford turned around to confront the old man over his apparent rejection.

Lance Ford:’Then you hear one arm shake, and bolt it to the front of the plane with the crew.’

Lance Ford told KSL-TV, “At first I thought it was a joke between my friends, but it was kind of weird, so I quickly learned that what I was saying to each other was not friendly.

The second man asked the older passengers to wear a suitable face mask, and Lansford said he was in a hurry to get on the plane.

“He” has his mother in hospice. You have to go home. “Lansford continued.

The second flight attendant the old man Lansford said the punches started flying.

She told KSL-TV, “Then listen to the swing of the arm and watch it once and bolt it to the front of the plane with the crew.

Allegiant Air’s policy requires all passengers to wear a suitable face mask and the face shield cannot be used as a standalone substitute.

Lansford said the old man and the woman who appeared to be with him were eventually deported from the plane. The second one was able to stay and continue the flight.

The crew later told Lansford,’Oh, you can get a glimpse at what we’re dealing with.’

Leading airlines, from Spirit to American, have enacted face mask policies after the COVID-19 epidemic drastically reduced travel around the world.

Companies like Delta Airlines have implemented the most stringent epidemic-era flight rules.

In July, the company announced that it should undergo medical checkups for passengers who cannot wear masks due to health problems.

The airline was also dedicated to keeping the middle seats empty on the plane to reduce the distance between passengers and promote safe travel.