A man who broke into Eminem’s Detroit mansion told the rapper that he was there to kill him.

27-year-old Matthew David Hughes was arrested on charges of breaking into Eminem’s mansion in April.

The man, arrested in April for breaking into Eminem’s mansion outside Detroit, stood on the rapper’s bed and threatened to kill him, courts heard.

27-year-old Matthew David Hughes appeared in the District Court of Macom County on Wednesday, accused of invading first-class housing and malicious property destruction.

Officer Adam Hackstock testified that Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, found someone standing on the bed and woke up.

‘When Mr. Mathers asked why he was there, he heard that Mr. Hughes was there to kill him,’ Hackstock said at the stand. Detroit Free Press.

Hackstock said Eminem guided Hughes out of the house through the TV space, games room, and basketball court.

Hughes, seated on the right, appeared in court on Wednesday. He is accused of invading first-class housing and malicious property destruction.

Eminem (pictured above in 2018) ran into a house intruder at his home in Detroit in April. A man passed the security of the rapper, broke a window and gained access.

When police arrived at the scene, he found Hughes wrestling with a security guard outside the mansion, Hackstock said.

The investigation revealed that one of the windows in the house was broken with bricks, police said.

Clinton Township detective Dan Quinn testified in security footage from multiple angles that Hughes showed himself’for a while’ on the scene before he climbed through a broken window.

Eminem is famous for the 2000 track’Stan’, which tells the story of a passionate fan who became a stalker named Stanley’Stan’ Mitchell.

The influential song is where the term’Stan Culture’ comes from, and describes the enthusiastic fan of a famous star who calls himself’Stan’.

This song is a story that warns fans about taking literally everything your idol has said.

Exterior view of one of the rapper’s former homes in Detroit he sold

In the lyrics, Eminem shows the process by which the character Stan begins writing a few letters to him over three verses, and if he doesn’t get a reply from the star, he gets more obsessive and angry.

After Hughes was arrested on April 6, it was revealed in June 2019 that he was arrested for trespassing on two Michigan properties.

Hughes was known to be homeless, and his court attorney requested a competency hearing for him, but Hughes refused.

Hughes has a $50,000 cash bond. On Wednesday, the judge rejected a request from Hughes’ lawyer to reduce the deposit.

At the hearing, Judge Jacob Femminineo Jr discovered that he had reason to proceed with the trial, and scheduled a prosecution on September 28 in the Macomb County Circuit Court.