A Michigan man accidentally bought two lottery tickets and won a million dollars twice.

ㅏ Michigan The man thought he made an expensive mistake by accidentally buying two of the same $2. luck I got the ticket, but he hit the million dollar jackpot twice.

56-year-old Samir Mazahem said he was storing lottery numbers online at the Mega Millions game on June 9. When you realize that you accidentally bought two of the same tickets.

“I went online and bought a ticket with my family’s birthday number. I forgot to save the number as a favorite in the app, so I went back in and set it as a favorite so I could easily play it later. ” As soon as hem said.

“What I didn’t know meant I was buying a second ticket with the same number. I was a bit embarrassed when I found out that I had bought two tickets with the same number, but I didn’t think much. “

Regrets for the wasted $2 went away immediately when he recently logged in and realized he had won both tickets.

“I recently logged into the app to see the tickets I bought, and at that time I saw a $2 million prize pending,” Mazahem said. “To say I’m startled is an understatement. I couldn’t believe it was real. It took days to make it a reality that my mistake paid $2 million!”

The Dearborn Heights man said he plans to buy a house with his prize money and save the rest for retirement.

