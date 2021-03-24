A month of Euro-African dialogue on growth and change

Today, the Portuguese Embassy in Senegal, from Tucker, is the first of 25 conferences we have called Green Talks, and next month, in several African and European cities, the EU High Forum – Africa Green Investment The forum will be in Lisbon on April 23, in a hybrid format, combining face-to-face and digital components. It is promoted by the Portuguese President of the Council of the European Union and the European Investment Bank. This will be one of the most important moments of our presidency, which will be attended by Ministers from countries on both continents, Commissioners of the European Commission and the Commission of the African Union, business leaders and civil society organizations.

A set of preparatory conferences and forums is a process aimed at mobilizing plans, partnerships and financial resources for Africa’s development. Only productivity and employment development can create the vital resources needed to meet the basic needs of the population, create opportunities for young people, and address the root causes of social and political stability or displacement. Therefore, the development of African economies is in the interest of all.

But growth problems are inseparable from green change problems. Especially in Africa, and for many reasons. It is enough to remember that Africa belongs to the four countries of the world most affected by climate change (of them, Mozambique) and seven out of ten most affected; At the same time, the supply of water for human consumption and agro-food production has dropped to truly dramatic levels in many African countries; Or the extreme bias faced by the oil and gas or other types of extraction economies in many countries is of equal concern. However, Africa accounts for less than 5% of the world’s total carbon emissions, and has plenty of renewable energy sources ranging from the sun to air, water and global warming. Therefore, there is another theme of justice and rationality; At our fingertips are both problem and solution.

Since neither of the two continents is alone, cooperation must be strengthened. Not simply in a sensible way, but in terms of concrete action, well-designed and adequately funded. Therefore, for the Portuguese presidency of the Council, the benefit of organizing the Lisbon Forum in conjunction with the European Investment Bank, the fundamental financial institution of our Union. If this is not a necessary condition, it is at least a favorable condition for us to progress in sustainable projects and partnerships with well-measured resources and business models.

The Portuguese presidency is one of its main challenges in increasing the relationship between Europe and Africa. So that’s what we’re doing. We are committed to completing the post-Cotonou agreement negotiation process necessary to cooperate with sub-Saharan Africa. We endorsed the permanent integrated presence of European powers in support of the countries of the Gulf of Guinea; From this integration, naval resources have always been available from at least one European country to cooperate with African equals in this nervous area of ​​the world, in maritime surveillance and in the fight against piracy and smuggling. We are leading the way in launching a European mission to support Mozambique in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado, which includes elements of humanitarian and development cooperation. We recommend establishing a new regular dialogue with North Africa on matters of justice, civil defense and security. We are directing the development of the external dimension of European immigration policy. We have been at the forefront of developing ways to fight the epidemic in Africa with personal protective equipment, testing and professional training, and have put Africa on the radar of the European vaccine distribution mechanism against Covit-19.

Europe and Africa are neighboring continents. These are interconnected and interrelated realities in terms of population and economy, stability, peace and security, and the preservation of an international order in terms of geopolitical balance and rules. The collective approach to development and the intermediate economy is a particularly relevant and promising element of this global alliance between neighbors. So, starting today, we will make full use of the itinerary, which will end in a month, at the Lisbon Forum. It is about companies and entrepreneurs, teaching and strategic thinking centers, NGOs, national and international financial institutions, governments and public administrations. This worries everyone, we all need a successful transition in Africa, and a strong economic partnership between Europe and Africa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs