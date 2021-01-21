Home entertainment A mountain we climb – J.N.

Jan 21, 2021 0 Comments
“It simply came to our notice then
We somehow endured
We saw a nation
It is not broken,
Unfinished.

(…)
If no one else says so,
Let the world say this is true:
Even though we struggled, we grew
That too was misery, we waited
Tired of that too, we tried
We will be together forever and win
Not because we never know failure
But we will never sow division.
(…)
If we live according to our time
Success will not be broken
But on the bridges we make
This is the mountain we climb.

