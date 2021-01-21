A mountain we climb – J.N.

Helena Dixira da Silva Today at 09:08

Amanda Gordon (b. 1988, Los Angeles), 22, daughter of a single mother with a degree in sociology from Harvard University, wrote the beautiful poem “The Hill We Climb”. At the disposal of Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, he not only performed at the most moving moment of the ceremony, but also became the youngest writer to read a poem during the ceremony. But returning to the White House is not only a form of poetry, but also a form of protest, a new peace and new possibilities. As Amanda’s poem says, “Democracy can be postponed, but it cannot be defeated permanently”.

Lady Gaga also sings the national anthem, preparing for a new film, now with Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Lopez Speaking Spanish, remembering that everyone can fit in there, and singing “This Land Is Your Land”, and Garth Brooks singing “Amazing Grace”, but the real song, shows us that America has the worst potential. Instead, 78-year-old Joe Biden, a Democrat and Catholic, says the world is in his hands, the life of a nation that needs to be reborn in a speech – “” the perfect time for everything, a time to build, a time to reap and sow. “- and Kamala Harris, the first black woman, the first woman of South Asian descent and the first daughter of immigrants were elected Vice President of the United States. The world changed yesterday.

The life of the much-needed Portuguese filmmaker O Som e Feria is changing today, for the first time ever putting its list online, on the Vimeo platform, on a rental basis. Now on their home screen, those movies will be available on traditional opening Thursdays.

First “தபு“, A vision to pierce two hearts (Carlotta Cotta and Ana Morera) from the background of the colonial war. Beautiful, eccentric, and virtuous.

The following premieres are scheduled for the end of May: “Volta Terra” (2014) by Joோo Pedro Pleisto; “One Thousand and One Nights” (2015), by Miguel Gomez Tryptic; “Cortas da Guerrero” (2016), Ivo M. Ferreira, “Technopass”, written by Jono Nikolaev (2019), “Runas”, Manuel Moses (2009); “El Torado XXI” (2016) by Saloma Lamas; “Jama” (2017), by Argentina Lucrezia Martel; And “9 Fingers” (2017), by French F.J.

One last suggestion: Catherine Camus, daughter of Albert Camus – the best writer of this epidemic – gave an extraordinary interview to the Spanish daily “El Boss” this week. It is a journey into his life and childhood when his father discovered the Nobel Prize for Literature. “Dad, do acrobats have a Nobel?