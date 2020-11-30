Home science A mysterious object is hurting towards the earth, scientists do not know what it is

A mysterious object is hurting towards the earth, scientists do not know what it is

Nov 30, 2020 0 Comments
Earth

A mysterious object will fly across the earth tomorrow, scientists are not yet sure what it is.

Called 2020 SO by astronomers, the object will arrive within 31,605 miles of our planet by ET at 3:50 a.m. Dec. 1, according to NASA’s Center for Object Research (CNEOS).

Gianluca Masi, an astronomer with the Virtual Telescope Project, said it was a “very close” approach, even though it was a safe approach that would cover a distance equal to 13 percent of the average distance between our planet and the moon. Newsweek.

The object was discovered on September 17, 2020 by a Bon-Stars survey based in Maui, Hawaii, estimated to measure 15-33 feet. The discovery was confirmed two days later by the Minor Planet Center. Responsible for placing small bodies in the solar system.

Early observations suggested that the object was an asteroid. But scientists at CNEOS soon began to suspect that 2020 SO was not a normal asteroid.

We do not know on the Virtual Telescope Project website that “this is an asteroid — that is, the natural body.”

CNEOS Director Paul Sodas later suggested that 2020 SO was not an asteroid, which has been tentatively identified as the Center Rocket Booster since NASA’s failed Surveyor 2 lunar mission launched on September 20, 1966.

He came to this conclusion after turning the clock and running backwards in the orbit of the object using a computer model.

According to NASA, Sodas discovered that the object had already passed very close to Earth for decades.

“One of the possible paths for the 2020 SO was to bring the Earth and the Moon very close in late September 1966,” Sodas said in a statement. “It was like a Eureka moment, quickly checking release dates for lunar missions and showing a competition with Surveyor 2 work.”

READ  A New Study of Lifeless Suns Finds How Life on Earth May Not Exist With no Them

The low relative speed of the object and the orbital plane supported the argument that the object did not have a natural origin.

2020 SO was captured by the Earth’s gravitational pull on November 8, and calculations show that it will remain in orbit around our planet as a temporary satellite until March 2021 before escaping into a new orbit around the Sun.

As 2020 SO approaches Earth, astronomers will look at the object to determine whether or not space has shrunk since the 1960s.

Sunrise above Earth from space.
iStock

You May Also Like

Neutrinos prove that our sun is subject to a second type of fusion at its center

Neutrinos prove that our sun is subject to a second type of fusion at its center

NASA begins launching the Artemis rocket for the 2021 launch

NASA launches Artemis space launch system rocket

NASA launches Artemis space launch system rocket

Japanese data relay satellite launched on H-2A rocket – space travel now

Earth is 2,000 light-years closer to the Milky Way galaxy than previously thought

Earth is 2,000 light-years closer to the Milky Way galaxy than previously thought

Yellowstone Tsunami: Earthquake sends 30-foot waves over park 'sounds like the end of the world' | Science | News

Yellowstone Tsunami: Earthquake sends 30-foot waves over park ‘sounds like the end of the world’ | Science | News

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *