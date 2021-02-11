Home sport A Pola – Coates dedicates an emotional message: «I feel a deep pain (Sports)

A Pola – Coates dedicates an emotional message: «I feel a deep pain (Sports)

Feb 11, 2021 0 Comments
A Pola - Coates dedicates an emotional message: «I feel a deep pain (Sports)

Sebastian Coates used social media to write a heartfelt message in memory of Uruguayan striker Santiago Garcia, who ended his life last Saturday, when the Lions captain described him as “a brother”.

Know costs me a lot from what I know, and much more to write. We’ve known each other since we were 11, and we had only one dream: to be football players. Thousands of trips, events, we cried, we laughed, we celebrated too. We understood each other with a look. We went from comrades to friends, and life became brothers. We built a family. I feel a deep pain, from the depths of my soul, a sadness that is within me, but above all, disability, bearing all that can not do much. I thank you all for creating us to face your loss and do what needs to be done.

My thanks and gratitude to all who have to take the lead in something that those far away cannot do: Prepare yourself for your farewell and face one of life’s greatest failures. Morin, we miss you so much! You are still there after you leave, and I thank you for that. Always brethren, rest in peace », read in the felt publication.

Coates and Santiago Garcia joined the national team of Montevideo and the youth teams of the Uruguayan national team.

READ  2020 Workday Charity Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, updates, highlights in Round 3

You May Also Like

The Ball - Tottenham are knocked out with nine goals (FA Cup) in a crazy game

The Ball – Tottenham are knocked out with nine goals (FA Cup) in a crazy game

The Ball - Jose Pizarro New Coach (Kovilhe)

The Ball – Jose Pizarro New Coach (Kovilhe)

The Ball - 3D Ball: Favorite in the League? FC Porto, always! »

The Ball – 3D Ball: Favorite in the League? FC Porto, always! »

Louis Godinho's permission - Dragons do not leave Ottavio for fear of FC Porto

Louis Godinho’s permission – Dragons do not leave Ottavio for fear of FC Porto

Cascoin: When my father died I beat him

Cascoin: When my father died I beat him

The floor? There shouldn’t even be a game here, there was a full lap

The floor? There shouldn’t even be a game here, there was a full lap

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *