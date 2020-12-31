A Pola – reveals play after signing for young Albanian Benfica (UK)

Steven Bala, a 17-year-old Albanian young striker, feels he has been mentally disturbed by the club, which holds his rights in early 2020, for refusing to allow a player to coach at Benfica.

The story was revealed by the British newspaper The Daily Mail, citing the young man and documents about the denial of Bornet FC, a club serving non-professional teams in English football.

“As a rule, we do not send players to other clubs for experience. They are welcome to offer an official financial offer to replace the player if they wish, ”said Bornett’s response to Benfica’s request.

The Loose Club exited, which devastated the young player, and soon, with the outbreak of the Covit-19, Bornett stopped all football formation.

Mental My mental health was affected. I can’t sleep at night. I like to play football. This situation is killing my life. Hard to continue … I have difficulties, said the player.

Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Colchester have already expressed an interest in giving Steven Bala a chance, but Bornett has not ruled out financial compensation.

“How can they ask me for money if they have nowhere to play football?” Asks the young man, whose studies have also been severely affected.