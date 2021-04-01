A Pola – Ricardo Soros comments on Benfica and SC Prague’s interest in Lucas Miniro (Gil Vicente)

Ricardo Soros addressed the news that Lucas Minero points to SC Prague and Benfica. According to Gill Vicente’s coach, the midfielder has the ability to play “in another dimension” and believes the Brazilian has a “strong mental balance” and “he will not be bothered by the news and desire to continue to help Gill Vicente achieve its goals”.

SC Prague has Lucas Miniro on its radar as a bola advanced, but it will not be the only club interested in its services in Portugal. Coach Ricardo Soros understands that there are many icons ready to hire a midfielder.

«Gil Vicente Lucas is a very important player because he always puts the interests of the team in front of him, he is a complete player and has a wide range of accommodation. It has a fantastic working ability and is strategically developed, although there are details to improve, but we’re talking about it so it can take the final leap. We trust Lucas a lot because he is a player for another dimension and I have no doubt about that. What is needed for the leap is not the news published in the newspapers, but what you are doing until the end of the championship, even getting to know him has a great emotional balance, so you will not be disturbed by the news, will help the team to continue », said Ricardo Soros in the preview of the game against Rio Ave. When evaluated, he promised to fight for points until the end, when the league returns and counts to the 25th round.

Gil Vicente goes to Vila du Conte after two wins, and the national teams took advantage of the ceasefire stop: Rio Ave we respect a lot, but we go with the intention of winning. Both teams want to fight for points until the last second. This is a game that should be decided in 90 minutes or even at a discount. »

Ricardo Soros said that the arrival of coach Miguel Cardoso changed the team, and now there is a more “defensive system”: “It has become a very consistent team in losing the ball. He wants to take the game, but he does not take as many risks as before. It is a very stable team.”

(News updated at 3.10pm)