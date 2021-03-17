Home sport A shameful team led by Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo

Mar 17, 2021 0 Comments
Former Juventus central defender Pascual Bruno has accused Ronaldo of being in charge of the dressing room and criticizing the board for the management he has been doing at the club. “This is a shameful team,” he said.

Juventus continue to be the target of criticism from Italy and Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his hat-trick in the last game, which is also on fire. Pascual Bruno, the former federal defender of the Bianconeri, accused the club’s management of being destructive and accused Ronaldo of being the head of the “show”.

“Juventus are a shameless group led by Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said on the TV show Tiki Dhaka. “They have a shameless team. Players like Bonucci and Celini have won nine titles in the fourth most important league in the world. They beat a finished Barcelona, ​​the next day the newspapers wrote that the team should be taken into account ..”, he added.

The Italians accused the players of making too many decisions and also criticized the Juventus management. “Management is destroying everything. They removed Allegri to sign the wing. Next season, he and he will be fired because Ronaldo and his team are running the show. It gives the impression that the players can express their opinion, but it’s not good. They just have to make the decisions.” Said Pascual Bruno.

