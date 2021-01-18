The latest version of Samsung’s interface, One UI 3.1, is now available on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 models. However it is obvious that it will reach other devices as well. If you are interested to know who owns the rights, find out that the list is already published on the Internet. In practice it includes 15 models and they are all in the best range. New and old.

A UI 3.1: See if your Samsung smartphone gets it!

After the Galaxy S21 which already owns this version, with the new One UI 3.1 Android 11 Reaches Galaxy Note 20 e Note 20 Ultra.

All three folders are owned, but not simultaneously. So, first you get Galaxy Z Fold2 And right after Galaxy Z Flip. It will only reach after the S20s Galaxy Fold.

After the arrival of Z Flip Galaxy S20 FE Available. After that, The Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. As I mentioned earlier, you have the right to receive news after this.

However after folding, the new version of One UI 3.1 is coming Galaxy Note 10.

Finally, the title of the Galaxy S10 +, S10, S10E and Galaxy 10 Lite.

As we talk about the updates, the Galaxy S21 is from then on and not only.

Thus, the first update to the Galaxy S21 range comes with improvements in camera performance and WiFi connectivity. The fingerprint sensor is optimized. At the same time it ensures better overall stability. The update also includes Android security links for January 2021. The update is about 1GB in size. Leak in the meantime AmsamsungRydah The Galaxy Butts Pro has received an update that enhances sound performance, with PixPi voice-up system and stability improvements.

Do you like leaks? We trust you! Follow us on Google News. Click here and then follow.

Subscribe Newsletter leak And have daily access to key highlights, Offers and discounts from leak partners. Click here

Follow us Facebook, Twitter, Instagram! Want to talk to us? Email [email protected]