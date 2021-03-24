a woman finds a very poisonous snake in a bag

An Australian was terrified when she found an Eastern snake with small eyes (Cryptophis nigrescens) very toxic inside your bag. The case, which took place in Queensland, was reported yesterday to Facebook by the Snake Catcher Noosa Snake Hunter Company.

The team from the specialist company was called in to capture the reptile inside the woman’s bag, which has not been identified.

“The resident is gone [a bolsa] on the bedroom balcony outside at night and this cheeky snake chose it [o objeto] as a place to hide during the day [seguinte]”wrote Luke Huntley, director of Snake Catcher Noosa.

VERY VENOMOUS SNAKE IN HANDBAG !!! I saved this one for a rainy day like today, I was called to a house in … published by Noosa Snake Catcher in Monday 22 March 2021

At dawn, the Australian encountered the creature’s scales while trying to pick up the bag. In an interview with the Newsweek website, Huntley reported that it’s common for snakes to hide in “strange places” like this.

The animal, which is capable of taking a fatal bite, was later captured and released into the wild. He would have taken refuge in the object “to keep warm and dry during the day”, according to the kidnapper.

Huntley also said the resident was “very lucky” not to have put her hand in the bag before checking to see that there was a small-eyed Eastern snake inside. The venom of the species is “long-acting” and induces paralysis, which can attack muscle tissue, including the heart, for days.

A Eastern serpent with small eyes it is capable of growing up to over a meter in length, but the average size of these reptiles is around 1.6 meters, according to the Australian Museum. Due to their nocturnal habits, it is very difficult to be seen during the day, as they eat more at night.

“Snakes get into things all the time, especially when you leave things out […]. So save your shoes, bags, and whatever our wild friends may think of as a cozy home inside. [de casa] and that won’t happen to you, ”Huntley recommended.