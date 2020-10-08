Aaron Judge’s aggressive pain continues in the worst times for the Yankees.

Aaron Judge picked a bad time to stop hitting.

The right fielder had three hits in the postseason. 8-4 defeat in Wednesday rays The Yankees are on the verge of being eliminated in Game 3 of the ALDS.

During the second straight night, Judge played in the finals, placing third place against Diego Castillo.

The first two hits of his playoffs were both significant home runs, but the Judge was mostly silent.

He had the chance to give the Yankees a lead in the bottom of the 3rd game in Game 3, which came out with a base and 1 out against Charlie Morton.

The referee flew a sacrifice fly in right field, but the Yankees failed to score again in that inning and performed well in the fourth inning.

He also struck out against Morton before making a two-out single in the eighth inning.

The judge’s main contribution on Wednesday was gloves.

After Randy Arroza Rena scored a two-out single against Masiro Tanaka, Choi Ji-man sent a flyball deep right. The referee fought the sun, ran back, grabbed it at the end of the glove’s strap and hit the fence, continuing to keep the match scoreless.

It was the most disappointing season for Jersey, who missed a chunk of the tense short regular season with a calf that had bent him for two weeks before returning so quickly and adding to the injuries that took him two more weeks.

However, while Giancarlo Stanton overcame the regular season engulfed by injuries, hitting five homers so far in the playoffs, Judge is likely to hit a 23 at-bat 3- at-bat match with nine strikeouts in the postseason Thursday. He was also just 25 at 6 at-bats against the Astros at last year’s ALCS.

After that series, Judge stood at a visiting clubhouse in Houston’s Minute Maid Park, calling the Yankees’ season “failure”.

They are only one loss in a similar result.