Abel Ferreira: Whatever happens, they will have to take it with me in the future

Sophia Estevez Dixira Today at 00:29

Palmeras thanked coach Libertadores for all the support after the win and left a request to the Brazilians.

Happily, still unbelievable, he took an energy drink bath from the players on the field. Abel Ferreira makes history and knows it. “We will stay in history and be eternal. We have recorded and achieved eternal glory,” he said. But even after lifting the Libertadores trophy, the Portuguese coach has not forgotten who was a part of this route. He insisted on inviting a coach to greet him, including President Marcelo Rebello de Sousa.

“Honestly, thank you for the word that goes through my mind. I want to thank the players in a special and loving way. Without good players there are no good coaches, without good men. I can say, I want to publicly thank the President of the Republic of Portugal for inviting me. I am very proud to have received a message and a call from ous, “he told a news conference.

After two seasons with PAOK, Abel Ferreira arrived in Brazil “unbeknownst to anyone” and, in the “toughest” championship, dismissed the coaches as easily as needed. For this reason, the technician had the opportunity to leave a request: “Whatever happens in the future, I will have to take it with me when I leave. You want to change it a little bit … You wanted to send Abel Prague out of Libertadores. If everything goes naturally, he will be the champion.” .. “, he recalled.

When the final whistle blew at Maracan Stadium, which culminated in the summer victory, Abel Ferreira cried out, unable to contain his emotion. He cried with the technical team. He cried with the soldiers. He cried in the center of the meadow. He also cried at the press conference when he remembered he could not be with his family. Key support in moments of glory. . Decline.

“It costs me to be away from my family. I have no money to get it back. That’s why I say I cry on my pillow for not being with my daughters,” he concluded with tears. A champion cries too.