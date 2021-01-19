Abreu launches campaign with destinations for Brazilians

Unsplash Turkey is one of the border destinations open to Brazilians

Abreu has just launched a new advertising campaign focused on destinations that already receive tourists from Brazil. The action bears the motto “Abreu tá on” in the communications of the operator in places already open or in the process of reopening, such as the Caribbean, Turkey, the Maldives, among others.

“Our idea is to show how Abreu is a company that is committed to helping its partner in everything that is necessary and that is up to date in the latest events, keen to inform about the destinations that tourists can already visit and, above all, to be attentive. the rules and protocols established for the trip to be safe, ”explains the company’s marketing manager, Adriana Boeckh.

The action will be broadcast on different operator channels, such as social networks, newsletters, among others. The visual provides images of these destinations which have reopened borders. “We also want to inspire our partners and our travelers, showing that it is already possible to dream about the next vacation and have a safe trip,” says Adriana.

The campaign is one of a series of strategies designed to take over the segment. Abreu, which recorded a 98% drop in sales at the start of the pandemic, is already experiencing considerable growth in its activity, reaching a 60% recovery.