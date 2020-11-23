AC / DC Rock The UK Albums Chart ‘Power Up’

Power up Leads to a new top four spots McPhiles The first studio album in ten years, Young dumb thrills (PMG), bow at No. 2; Of Andrea Bocelli Believe me (Decca) flies 3rd to 10th to 10th place in the Classical Great; And Paloma Hope Infinite things (RCA) Fifth Top 10 LP in a row starts at 4th place.

Also, new to 6th place with the Andre Rue & The Johann Strauss Orchestra Festival Collection Jolly holiday (Decca); Pop artist Of Sophie Ellis-Bexter Songs of the kitchen disco (Cooking vinyl) starts at number 8; And Royal Philharmonic Band New Testament Johnny Cash songs, Johnny Cash & The RPO (Legacy Recordings), coming in at number 10.

Official UK singles list, Haryana Grandes “Positions” (Republican Records) won a tight race to finish first in the fourth week.

The title track of Grande’s new album sold 44,600 charts, including 5.6 million streams, with OCC reports ending this week ahead of 960 chart sales. Billy Elish The new single “therefore I” (Interscope), new in number 2. “So I” is Elise’s fourth Top 5 hit.