Home Tech According to the CEO of CD Project, Cyberbank 2077 runs “surprisingly” on current-gen consoles

According to the CEO of CD Project, Cyberbank 2077 runs “surprisingly” on current-gen consoles

Nov 27, 2020 0 Comments
According to the CEO of CD Project, Cyberbank 2077 runs "surprisingly" on current-gen consoles

CD Project Co-CEO Adam Kaczynski praised Cyberbunk 2077’s performance on the PS4 and Xbox One at the investor’s invitation.

Spoke (and copied) on Wednesday earlier this week Seeks alpha), Kaziski said Cyberpunk 2077Performance on basic PS4 and Xbox One consoles is “surprisingly good, I would say to such a large world.” While the performance of these base consoles is lower than their “pro” counterparts (PS4 Pro and Xbox One X), it is still surprisingly good, the CEO said.

You May Also Like

Black Friday Apple Deals 2020: Airports Pro, Apple Watch, iPod

Black Friday Apple Deals 2020: Airports Pro, Apple Watch, iPod

Steam Fall Sales Live: Thousands of games, bundles and DLC are on sale on Black Friday

Steam Fall Sales Live: Thousands of games, bundles and DLC are on sale on Black Friday

Black Friday 2020: Airports Pro always reaches the lowest price [Updated]

Black Friday 2020: Airports Pro always reaches the lowest price [Updated]

Super Mario Brothers Game & Watch can now run Pokemon, Zelda and more

Super Mario Brothers Game & Watch can now run Pokemon, Zelda and more

The best Black Friday 2020 TV deals you can get

The best Black Friday 2020 TV deals you can get

PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00

New PlayStation 5 System Update 20.02-02.26-00 Released

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *