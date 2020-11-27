According to the CEO of CD Project, Cyberbank 2077 runs “surprisingly” on current-gen consoles

CD Project Co-CEO Adam Kaczynski praised Cyberbunk 2077’s performance on the PS4 and Xbox One at the investor’s invitation.

Spoke (and copied) on Wednesday earlier this week Seeks alpha), Kaziski said Cyberpunk 2077Performance on basic PS4 and Xbox One consoles is “surprisingly good, I would say to such a large world.” While the performance of these base consoles is lower than their “pro” counterparts (PS4 Pro and Xbox One X), it is still surprisingly good, the CEO said.

Recently, CD Project released the gameplay for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Versions of Cyberpunk 2077. “We had those extra three weeks and we achieved a lot within this final extension,” Kazizki said. “Therefore, we believe that the game works better on every platform. Of course, according to the capabilities on the platform, but not every platform should be better.”

The CEO mentions Cyberpunk 2077 Delay, Which pushed the game from launching in November, to a worldwide release in December next month. The delay is said to be due to gameplay performance on the Xbox One and PS4 consoles, but Kazizki’s comments indicate that these performance issues have been washed away.

At a financial presentation earlier this week, C.D. Project Leadership Cyberpunk talked about the marketing campaign for 2077. With less than two weeks to go before the game starts on November 10th, we’re going to see TV, radio and other commercials for Cyberbunk 2077 airing in 55 regions around the world.

To see all the other games to start the rest of the year, go to our page New Games 2020 Guide further.