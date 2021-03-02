According to the PS5 announcement, by the end of 2021 Horizon will arrive in the Forbidden West

The Harrison Banned Western Release Window is the second half of 2021

Even with Ratchet and blank: except split e Will return Coming to the PS5 in the coming months is the biggest and most anticipated game Harrison Forbidden West. As Sony points out, the game will actually be released in 2021.

Sony has recently directed a series of online commercials for the PS5 and its upcoming games, which suggest a release window for the game. An Instagram ad via VGC, Says the game will be released in late 2021, another clip refers to the game’s release window as “the second half of 2021”.

Spoke in a recent interview GameSrotter, Ashley Burch, who plays the protagonist Aloha, said that The Forbidden West would be bigger and better than Zero Dawn and would continue to deliver what fans wanted in the first game.

“I can not say much … but, I’m going to say, everything people want about Zero Dawn – beautiful world, fascinating story, incredible game – The Forbidden West is even better,” Burch said.

“Alloy travels new areas, tribes he meets and emerging history …” he said. “I learned everything before the game was recorded, where the writing team took me through the story curve, it’s like being a kid in a campfire. I’m so excited for this too! I was like, ‘I can not wait to do this fight or wait to explore this part!’ Yes, I think people will like this. “

Harrison Banned West will be released for PS5 and PS4.

