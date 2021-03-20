Acer gets attacked by ransomware and hackers ask for $ 50 million in cryptocurrencies

With the simplicity of computing and the emergence of new and powerful technologies, it is very important that the equipment and our accounts are protected with maximum security.

Acer’s door, which was recently attacked by a ransomware on the company’s network, is now in trouble. The attack resulted in the acquisition of a substantial amount of documents and confidential information. The hacker group is asking cry 50 million cryptocurrencies to keep all information online.

In the world of technology, no one is 100% safe. Of course, those who are more careful will get a higher protection rate compared to those who are more carefree. But that does not mean that their systems are invincible. Evidence that even large technology companies are often subject to computer attacks, and some are very sensitive and worrying.

Acer is vulnerable to ransomware attacks and the culprits are 50 million

The most recent victim of computer crimes is Acer. As stated in it Information, The Taiwanese company's network was compromised as a result of the ransomware attack. In this scam, the perpetrators have access to a substantial amount of confidential information.

The hacker group claimed responsibility for the attack and is now demanding $ 50 million (~ 42 million) in ransom in cryptocurrencies.

Of course, in a company like Acer, 50 million means a few bucks. We recall that Acer raised nearly $ 3 billion (20 2.520 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone.

The Rev. team announced the attack on the Dark Web and left some images as evidence, such as a request for redemption on the Door platform.

Hackers have until March 28 to pay Acer a ransom before the information can be published online. The most interesting thing is that the offenders would have given a 20% discount to the Taiwanese company if they had paid last Wednesday.

Question, Acer does not admit that this is a ransomware attack. However, in a statement, the brand states that "recent discrepancies in many countries have been reported to police and data protection authorities."

Advanced Intel Interior Intelligence Platform linked security breach to a vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange, from which We already talked here. Microsoft has already fixed these flaws, but it is believed to be a group affiliated with the Chinese government, which is behind most of the attacks related to vulnerabilities on the Exchange.