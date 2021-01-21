Acer launches new convertible Chromebooks for education

If you ever have any doubts, these times are informative: a laptop for school is something to invest in. Acer has some very interesting and affordable options like the new hard spin introduced with the sophisticated Intel processors.

The Acer Spin 511 and 512 leaks thanks to the MIL-STD-810H certification and keyboards for their highly welcome possibilities for using the Screen 360 as tablets and for their school-based resistance. They even have a shock-absorbing construction, which allows them to survive falls of up to 122cm and downward forces of up to 60Kg, which we think we don’t need until the kids prove otherwise. The screens have antimicrobial protection, which extends to the Spin 512 keyboard, touchpad and hand rest. Therefore, durable and reliable, and versatile.

The Acer Spin 511 and 512 can be fitted with Intel Pentium Silver or Celeron processors with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of EMC storage. They are not the profiles we run to boast on Facebook, but they provide enough flexibility for young students to guarantee successful school trip assignments. Autonomy is very reasonable: until 10am.

As for the screens, we have two different animals. Both screens use Gorilla Glass for resistance, but the Spin 511 has a 11.6 HD 16: 9 screen, while the 512 has a 3: 2 unit, which gives more space for vertical content and provides greater productivity.

Sympathetically, both feature fast and robust WiFi 6 and reinforced USB-C ports, which allow laptops to be charged, as well as two USB-A ports to ensure compatibility with other devices.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R853TA) will be available on EMEA in March 2021, starting at 9 399.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R753T) will be available on EMEA in March 2021, starting at 9 369.

