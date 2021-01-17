Acting U.S. prosecutor rejects theory of congressional kidnappings during Capitol Hill invasion – Observer

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said on Friday there was no direct evidence of efforts by the invaders on Capitol Hill to kidnap or assassinate members of Congress during the January 6 attack in Washington, DC. Appointment Reuters agency.

“We have no direct evidence of deadly capture teams,” said Michael Sherwin, the prosecutor overseeing the Capitol invasion investigation, speaking to US reporters.

Friday, was disclosed a report from the US Department of Justice on the invasion of Capitol Hill by supporters of Donald Trump, accusing the attackers of intending to “capture and assassinate” elected officials.

The indictment follows a request for pre-trial detention from Jacob Chansley, the man who was pictured on Capitol Hill with a leather and horned helmet and seated in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence. Chansley is one of the promoters of QAnon, a movement to spread conspiracy theories.

The Justice Department document said Chansley had left a note to Pence, with the warning: “Justice will come, it is only a matter of time.”

On January 6, several supporters of Donald Trump invaded and occupied the Capitol, as Congress gathered to formalize the victory of President-elect in the November election, Joe Biden. Five people died as a result of these clashes.