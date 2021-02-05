Actress ″ Dream exposes necrosis and updates discussion on cosmetic surgery

A Chinese actress has warned of the dangers of plastic surgery, sharing photos of the nose that was damaged as a result of a cosmetic procedure that went wrong with the public. Note: Images can annoy most sensitive readers.

Chinese singer and actress Kao Liu, the star of movies and TV shows, has not attracted much attention in recent months. The absence was now justified by a “cosmetic surgery incident” in which she had necrosis of her nose (skin tissue died).

Sina Weibo, a social networking site, is the most popular actress in China for her discussion of post-surgical images, resuscitation in the country, and the dangers of aesthetic interventions, which became very popular in China in 2004, only for those subject to these types of activities.

Gao recalled that last October, with a surgeon who introduced him to a friend, he decided to improve his brain, improve his nose, and elevate his life. “The whole procedure took four hours. I thought I would be even more beautiful in those four hours. I did not expect those four hours to be the beginning of a dream.”, After sharing, addition, surgery, the nose became “irritated and tingling”, then acquired an infection and darkened the tip, finally, leaving the nose “necrotic”.

Problems with surgery refresh the discussion of the risks of aesthetic interventions in unqualified clinics Photo: China Weibo

The distorted picture gained even greater proportions: Gao suffered from mental health problems and was eventually hospitalized for two months. Due to the extent of the damage, reconstruction surgery cannot be performed for at least a year, he said.

The clinic in Guangzhou, where Gao was treated, told The Paper, based on official data, that it had already received five fines between March and October 2020, but did not disclose the reasons behind them. And since the actress shared this experience, there have been several complaints to local health officials, and now the clinic is under investigation.

Popular surgeries among young people

After all aesthetic practices prevail among the younger sections of the country. According to the South China Morning Post’s 2019 report, two – thirds of the 20 million people under the practice in the previous year were under the age of 30 and one – fifth were under the age of 21. Many high school students “chose to go under the knife before entering the university, Hopes it will increase your chances at work and in love “.

The growing demand for surgical procedures means that clinics operate without certification or with unqualified surgeons. The government pointed out that in April last year, “signs of non-compliance” were found across the country, reiterating the need for this to be carried out by “qualified medical teams”. In 2019 “Global Times”, The number of unqualified plastic surgery clinics exceeds 60 thousand, six times more than legal clinics.