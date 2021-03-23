Actress Juliana Kelling chooses the Maldives for her honeymoon

Actress Juliana Kelling and businessman Michael magno they got married in October 2020, but due to the pandemic they postponed their honeymoon.

The couple chose Maldives Islands, considered one of the most beautiful places in the world. They plan to move to Dubai.

“Our honeymoon is special, we are going to take this and extend it to Dubai also for work, the sea is beautiful and everything is magic,” said the artist.

Juliana Kelling besides acting in soap operas like The rich and LazarusThe Promised Land, among others, also opened their own production company, JK Produções, where singer Any Gabrielly of the group Now United, recorded the Brazilian part of the music video for the song All Around The World.

On television, Juliana presents the painting Sem Limites, as part of the program The owners of the ball, sure Bandaged.

Breakfast in the Maldives

Currently, Fernando Zor and Maiara are enjoying a super romantic trip to the Maldives. This Wednesday (10), the couple enjoyed a super luxurious breakfast.

In his Instagram Stories, the singer shared a few photos in which he appears inside the pool with a tray full of goodies and a heavenly landscape in the background.

Before the Maldives, Fernando and Maiara went to Dubai, where they got engaged.

