Actress Rick Moranis Victim of Unfair Attack Captured by Camera in Manhattan-CBS New York

Oct 03, 2020 0 Comments
New York (CBSNewYork) — that much NYPD Actor Rick Moranis Randomly attacked by strangers Thursday Upper west side.

Police said it happened in broad daylight just before 7:30 AM in Central Park West near 70th Street.

Surveillance cameras captured attacks on 67-year-old “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ghostbusters” actors.

The video ironically shows a suspect in the “I Love New York” sweatshirt walking up and slapping him to the ground by hitting his head.

Police said Moranis went to the hospital with pain in the head, back and buttocks. He later walked to the jurisdiction to report the crime.

NYPD’s new community problem rapid response team has identified Moranis, like many victims of violent crime, to provide support, groceries, or anything else they need.

“You are doing well. He is strong. He is recovering. He suffered a slight injury to the left.” Det. Kaz Daughtry spoke to CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

“He wants to stay at home. He just wants to recover and he wants peace of mind,” said Officer Jonadel Dorrejo.

Meanwhile, the search for the suspect continues. Police are calling for caution from the public.

Moranis’ management said to CBS2, “It’s okay, but I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and wishes.”

Neighbors said he was a very good man, and he was shocked to hear of an unprovoked attack.

READ  Disney ends the historic 20th Century Fox model

“That’s why we moved here – for safety,” said resident Jonathan Kurtin. “Everything was good, but it seems to take a lot of time. People do weird things and not always good. I will look over my shoulder more often.”

“I am worried about the whole situation. I am worried that everyone is worried and there are more crimes, so I am worried,” said a woman who lives in the same building as Moranis.

She also left a note for him.

“He said he was really sorry. It must have been scary,” she said. “We were together on the board of directors of this building. nice guy. A really nice person.”

Moranis had been off the big screen for years to focus on their children after his wife died, but recently appeared in a Mint Mobile ad with Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted on Friday.

Anyone with information about the attack NYPD The Crime Stoppers hotline is 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and the Spanish is 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip. Via website Or on Twitter Poop bread. All calls are kept confidential.

Stay up to date with the latest news, sports and weather on the new CBS New York. App. Download here.

