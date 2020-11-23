Adam Case is doing something right

Grading of jets Their 34-28 loss to chargers Sunday.

Crime

Two different attacking performances were halfway through the game. The Jets had 210 yards in the second half after managing just 82 in the first half. QB lost Joe Flacco (15 of 20, 205 yards, 2 DDs, 1 INT, 80.6 rating) in the first half, including his killer Big-Six. But in the second half Flacco played very well and dropped the chances. Rookie Denzel Mims (3 catches 71 yards) drew two penalties and made some tough catches.

Quality: C +

Security

I think Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen caught another pass. Allen (16 catches, 145 yards, 1 DT) feasted on the Jets’ young second-place finisher. His 16 catches were more than a Jets opponent. Chargers QB Justin Herbert (37 at 49, 366 yards, 3 DDs, 116.5 rating) appeared to be throwing 600 yards on his way to the start. The Jets were able to slow him down a bit in the second half. Jets rookie defense Ashton Davis (12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FR) was all over the field.

Quality: d

Special teams

The Jets finally got a great play from their special teams. Henry Anderson blocked a ball to give the Jets some early momentum. Kicker Sam Ficken returned approximately from injury, missing two extra points. There was no imagination as Proxton Perios tried to turn a regular punt into the final game of the game.

Quality: c

Training

The attacking game plan was very conservative at the beginning of the game, but credit the coaches for making half-time changes and hitting the chargers more deeply in the second half. Adam Case has been going on for weeks as a dead man, but his players are playing hard for him. The Jets may have left weeks ago. Defensive coordinator Greg Williams has no answer for the Chargers offense, but it is difficult to pinpoint him on the secondary he is currently working on.

Quality: c