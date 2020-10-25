Adele Turns’Bachelor’ into Mini Concert and Starts Booting-Deadline

Adele Made her Saturday Night Live Hosted her debut tonight, but instead of bringing her musical talent to the Studio 8H stage, the Grammy Award-winning singer Bachelor mansion.

In a skit inspired by the ABC dating series, Adele joined a potential match against Beck Bennett’s Bachelor with several casts.

“I am here because I have suffered a lot of grief in my life. It became famous first at the age of 19, then at the age of 21 and even more famous at the age of 25,” said referring to her three albums.

Impressing the bachelor to attract him is not much different from what happens in the real ABC series, but SNL Skit, Adele took it to a whole different level. When she gets the chance, the vocalist sings and plays her top chart hits. (The musical guest tonight was HER, and Adele explained during the monologue that the album was not ready yet.)

Adele started her numbers, including “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep” when she felt that the bachelor’s eyes were looking at someone else. However, her musical number was also useful for her intimate moments with Bennett’s bachelor.

“This is a talk show,” the bachelor had to remind Adele after she turned the compliment into a performance from “When We Was Young”

“Oh, I forgot that,” she replied.

Her songs may have surpassed those of her fellow rivals, but in the end she got boots because Adele couldn’t stay in her lane. But before leaving the show, the singer refused to go quietly. Her “Someone Like You” performance resumed where it left off.

“Thank you all,” she said SNL Audience and her colleagues Bachelor Participant. “next week Love island.” Watch the video above.