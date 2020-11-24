Home science Adorable monkeys did the horrible act of cannibalism

Nov 24, 2020 0 Comments
Shortly before a baby capuchin monkey fell to its death, screams were heard from the trees. Soon, a few of the baby’s relatives gathered to consume the lifeless corpse – the scientists saw the whole thing.

Researchers have observed this particular population of white-faced capuchins Monkeys (Cebus follower) Has been documenting their lives in Santa Rosa National Park in Costa Rica for over 37 years. In those years, scientists never recorded a case of cannibalism among monkeys; But that all changed on April 9, 2019.

