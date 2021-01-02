Home Top News Adriane Galisteu reveals an operation on her teeth: “I had to do a bone graft and everything” – Marie Claire Magazine

Jan 02, 2021 0 Comments
Adriane Galisteu (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Adriane Galisteu the year has not started very well! Did the presenter and the actress have minor surgery on their teeth. She recounted the details in a video posted on Friday 01 to her YouTube channel. In the video, she detailed the moment.

“Guys, I had a little surgery, which isn’t small. Up and down here. I had to do a bone graft and everything,” he revealed.

She goes on to say, “I invented this business before this whole process happened. I was excited about the trip, which you by the way pleased you? I was so happy. I arrived from heaven and I fell into the flames of hell. Let me take this off I won’t keep this all the time, “he said before teaching a recipe.” I can’t eat, “he said. he lamented by revealing the dish he was going to teach.

In early December last year, she took a trip to the Maldives. She was accompanied by her son Vittorio, 10 years old, her only son with the businessman Alexandre iodice. On her Instagram, she even shared a few images in heavenly settings in the region.

On this occasion, she landed in a five-star resort and posted several photos at different places in the hotel. The place has high daily rates of up to R $ 2.1 thousand.

Adriane Galisteu (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Adriane Galisteu (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

