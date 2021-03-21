Adventures in History · When an Australian Prime Minister told Elizabeth the royal family was ‘obsolete’

Paul Keating, who ruled the country between 1991 and 1996, told the Queen that the monarchy “has become slightly obsolete” at a meeting in 1993

In addition to the Queen of England, Elizabeth ii it also has its image present in more than 16 countries around the world, including the British nations, the Caribbean Islands and the Indian Ocean. However, the countries have a ceremonial relationship with the British ruler: she has no executive authority in any of these places.

Still, the link remains symbolically, demonstrating the power of the UK. Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England are the best-known countries under the Queen’s reign, but their power extends to distant lands.

In total, 16 nations are part of the Commonwealth of Nations Kingdoms. In addition to the countries already mentioned, there are Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis and finally Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Elizabeth II with her husband and children / Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Over the years, however, many territories made the decision to become republics, so Queen Elizabeth II would be removed from her post as head of state. The most recent example is that of Barbados, which announced its intention in September of last year.

The nation was not alone in showing its dissatisfaction with the Queen’s title to power in the country. Some territories have succeeded in obtaining the title of republic, ceasing to be part of the kingdoms of the Commonwealth of Nations. But others remain in the same political system after years.

This was the case in Australia: to this day, the country remains under Elizabeth’s “rule”, although this power is symbolic. But that hasn’t stopped the two governments from becoming outsiders over the years. An example of this was a curious episode between the queen and Paul keating, who served as Prime Minister of Australia between 1991 and 1996.

Indigestible truth

In 1993, the Prime Minister of Australia, Paul keatingand the queen Elizabeth ii met at Balmoral Castle, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The meeting was described by the politician in his personal writings, transformed into a collection published by The Australian newspaper.

“I told the Queen as politely and gently as possible that I thought most Australians thought the monarchy was now an anachronism; that it had become slightly obsolete, ”Keating wrote, as the newspaper recalls. London Evening Standard.

Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom / Credit: Wikimedia Commons

“Not for any reason personally associated with the Queen, but for the simple reason that she was unable to represent her aspirations,” he explained. For Keating, Australian society no longer felt any connection with the UK, and especially the Royal Family, as they became more ethnically diverse.

“When I finished my remarks she said, rather plaintively: ‘You know my family have always tried to do their best in Australia,” said the then Prime Minister.

The politician went on to say, “I said, ‘Yes, I know that, ma’am. She said: ‘Of course I will follow the advice of Australian ministers and respect the wishes of the Australian people. ”

According to writing Keating, he had traveled to Scotland to explain to the Queen that he thought Australia “didn’t need her anymore”. It was then that the monarch had to defend the royal family and his own government.

Become a republic

In 1999, the feeling of Keating on the British monarchy was shown by means of a referendum on the withdrawal of the queen. At the time, who was leading the proposal was Malcolm Turnbull, who was to become the country’s prime minister between 2015 and 2018.

Australia could have become a republic that year, but the referendum was ultimately defeated by a referendum. In 2016, Turnbull said in a speech that the country should end its ties with the royal family after the reign of Elizabeth ii, as reported by G1 in season.

