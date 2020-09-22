Advice on virus transmission disappears from the CDC website.

Just days after the announcement of important new guidance on the public transmission of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention withdrew the advice only that it was “posted in error” on the agency’s website on Monday.
The sudden reversal sparked surprises among scientists, and President Trump and his senior health officials tried to undermine the CDC scientists, but again questioned the credibility of the world’s leading medical institutions.
The president could face elections to raise public awareness of the coronavirus pandemic.
The transition began as the number of virus-related deaths in the United States neared 200,000. Tens of thousands of new infections are reported every day, and experts fear relapses as cooler weather approaches and people spend more time indoors.
This new document first acknowledged that the virus spreads primarily through the air, which gave the urgent implications of how people protect themselves indoors and how ventilation should be designed in schools, offices, hospitals and other public buildings. It is a declaration that contains.
Experts with knowledge of the case said on Monday that the recent reversal appeared to be a real mistake in the institution’s scientific review process rather than as a result of political intervention. Officials said the agency will soon release revised guidelines.
Jason McDonald, spokesperson for the agency, said, “We are strengthening our processes and standards for review before all guidelines and updates are posted on the CDC website.
Nevertheless, the reversal has provoked reprimand even of the CDC’s most established supporters. “Doesn’t it instill a lot of confidence?” Emory University’s infectious disease expert, Dr. Carlos del Rio said. “It doesn’t help at all.”
Other scientists have said it is difficult to understand how these public health-critical documents can be published without careful review given how closely the agency’s actions are currently being scrutinized.
“Everyone now knows that the risk is very high in terms of scientific communication,” said Dr. Abraar Karan, a physician at Harvard Medical School.
The CDC has suffered a series of hits to its reputation as the epidemic spread to the United States. For example, officials initially recommended a face cover to the public after saying that they didn’t need a mask.
The CDC said in August that people who had been in close contact with the infected person, but who had no symptoms, did not need to be tested for infection. But after last week’s New York Times reported that the guidelines were dictated by executive officials rather than scientists, the agency changed its position and said that all close contact of infected people should be examined regardless of symptoms.
This reversal was followed by HHS’ top spokesman, Michael R. Caputo, who criticized federal scientists as “calm” in a bizarre Facebook rant to “focus on their own health and family well-being” on vacation. Occurred after leaving. Very critical of the CDC study, Mr. Caputo’s advisor, Dr. Paul Alexander also leaves the department.
President Trump criticized agency head Dr. Robert Redfield after Dr. Redfield last week said at a congressional hearing that the vaccine will not be widely available until mid-next year. “It’s just misinformation,” said the president.
The constant controversy “makes it much more difficult for the general public who are looking at these guidelines now and wondering’what the hell does this mean?'” said Dr. Karan.
Recent events have been associated with the spread of the virus by air through droplets and aerosols, which are tiny particles that contain the virus, which are tiny particles that contain viruses that can stay at heights for long periods of time and travel more than 6 feet.
Scientists have known from the very beginning of the pandemic that coronavirus can be spread by respiratory droplets that infected people sneeze or cough. Only recently have health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the role of floating aerosols that are released while speaking, breathing, and even singing.
The CDC’s new document explained that both are airborne transports, but officials have not previously elaborated on their broader role for aerosols.
The virus spreads through small aerosol-like particles or respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, speaks, or breathes, the CDC said in a document released Friday.
These particles can be inhaled and cause infection, the FDA added. “This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”
“Airborne viruses, including Covid-19, are among the most contagious and easily spreading viruses,” said Saskia Popescu, a hospital epidemiologist at George Mason University. The CDC said it holds tremendous implications for how hospitals should treat coronavirus patients.
Airborne viruses can quarantine patients in so-called negative pressure chambers to prevent the virus from escaping and require healthcare workers to always wear N95 masks.
“Then it would be a problem that not all patients could be put into the negative pressure chamber,” says Dr. Popescu.
He added that if hospital ventilation and infection control systems provided inadequate protection against the virus, hospitals would have spread more infections.
“My intuition tells me why they pulled it out,” said Dr. Popescu. “I think they understand that you cannot inadvertently abandon’the air’. It has a very serious impact on the hospital.”
Scientific studies to date have shown that aerosols are important in certain environments, primarily in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation, such as bars, clubs, gyms and restaurants.
In this space, the virus could travel more than six feet and remain in the air for long periods of time, the FDA warned in a document posted on Friday.
Earlier this summer, scientists isolated live viruses from aerosols collected at a distance of 7 to 16 feet from infected patients in hospitals. Scientists have explained a series of events that take place after choir practice in Washington State, and many of the so-called “super spreaders” events, such as the reason why infections surged in the southern states this summer as people stayed in air-conditioned rooms. You can. Environment.
Researchers found that on Sunday they updated their description of how the virus spreads to let them know that the pathogen is spread primarily by air. Many have welcomed the CDC’s recognition of this risk and its approval for air filters in indoor spaces.
“Many people spend hours cleaning their homes. To be honest, I think it’s too much,” said Dr. del Rio.
However, the new language disappeared on Monday morning, and official advice went back to the previous account of the spread by respiratory droplets. “The draft version of the proposed changes to these recommendations was incorrectly posted on the agency’s official website.”
This document was published “early” on the CDC website, and will be published after revising, according to federal officials who are familiar with the matter.
More than 200 experts working on aerosols appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) in July to review the evidence for aerosol transmission of the coronavirus.
WHO has shown that this route contributes significantly to the spread of the pandemic, but experts disagree on its importance when it comes to heavier respiratory droplets that infected patients sneeze or cough.
Dr Popescu said, “We don’t have epidemiological evidence right now to say that it’s one more than the other.
Some experts have said it is important how people protect themselves, no matter which one is more important (drops or aerosols).
“Aerosols are very important and I think public health guidelines are important enough to put them in the center,” said Linsey Marr, airborne virus expert at Virginia Tech. “I would like to come back in some form acknowledging the importance of aerosols.”