AEP warns of limitations, requirements and urgency in support activities

Luis Miguel Ribeiro, President of the AEP © Ana Fonseca / Global Images

Cash / Lusa 15 Genero, 2021 15:43

The Portuguese Chamber of Commerce (AEP) recognizes the measures announced by the government to support companies and employment in the wake of the new imprisonment, but warns of “limitations and requirements” and the urgency of “expediting” its operation.

Citing a statement released today, the president of the association said the measures announced on Thursday by the Minister for Economy and Digital Change are “not entirely new, but go in the direction the AEP has argued: strengthening, extending and accelerating the process”.

However, Louis Miguel Ribeiro warns that “certain limitations and requirements persist”, meaning that all companies will have a simplified “layoff” (closed only by legal resolution), while the rest will need to maintain jobs.

On the other hand, CEPOL emphasizes that “in a situation where companies are much weaker and worse off than they were at the beginning of 2020, it is imperative that companies reach out to companies quickly, otherwise they will close down.

“It cannot be ignored that this new prison appears to be in a period of deep recession in economic activity, after the 8% drop in GDP in 2020, more than double the estimated decline for the world economy,” the President recalled.

Therefore, it is fundamental to expect a total of “57.9 billion euros” (including the amount to be implemented by Portugal from 2020), a total of more than “five billion” European “Passover” funds. Euros / year for a decade, they are absolutely necessary now “.

At the same time, Luis Miguel Ribeiro said that “it is urgent to act in the field of infectious chains, by rapidly monitoring contacts, 87% of transmission chains are unknown, as experts say”.

“Only with broad-based interventions is it possible to combat the epidemic and avoid an unprecedented increase in the destruction of productivity and employment, which overrides the brutal decline in economic activity,” he concludes.